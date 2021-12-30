ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Kentucky man accused of murdering deputy, carjacking

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0lZc_0dYoC8Sr00

Police have arrested a Kentucky man in connection with the fatal shooting of an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a couple of hours later.

An Illinois State Police SWAT team arrested Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Carlyle where Tate allegedly committed a home invasion and took the homeowner hostage in addition to the carjacking victim, police said.

Tate was charged with murder by the Wayne County State’s Attorney and lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Neither the carjacking victim nor the home invasion victim was injured, police said.

No other suspect was being sought, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The Wayne County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals around 5 a.m. Wednesday. A second officer who arrived at the scene found Riley dead. The deputy’s squad car was later found abandoned on I-64.

The search for the suspect extended to St. Peters, Missouri, where police believe a man involved in a shooting and carjacking shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday at a QuikTrip convenience store was the same person who killed the deputy.

St. Peters police spokeswoman Melissa Doss said in an email that “there was evidence at the QuikTrip scene which indicates the suspect was also involved in the series of crimes which occurred in Illinois earlier this morning.” She declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

St. Peters police said the man drove away from the convenience store in a car that was later found near Interstate 70 in nearby O’Fallon, Missouri. The suspect then stole a white pickup truck, police said.

Carlyle is 47 miles (76 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

Comments / 13

the realist
6d ago

off with his head..on TV. let the other animals know. be a human or suffer the same

Reply(1)
7
Related
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky shelter working to locate pet owners post-tornado

A Kentucky animal shelter has been doing its part to help with recovery from last month’s tornadoes by reuniting pets lost in the storm with their owners. The Hopkins County Animal shelter has taken in about 90 dogs and about 120 cats from the hard-hit community of Dawson Springs since Dec. 11, The Messenger reported. Shelter Executive Director Dustin Potenzas told the paper on Tuesday there were about 36 dogs left to be claimed and about 50 cats left.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man arrested after neighbor discovers video of man inside his apartment

A Frankfort man was arrested after his neighbor allegedly caught him burglarizing his apartment on camera. According to the citation, an officer was dispatched to Douglas Avenue, off East Main Street, where a resident said Douglas, a neighbor, was unlawfully in his apartment and seen on camera. The caller notified police he was the only one living at the residence, and Douglas did not have permission to be inside.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
County
Wayne County, IL
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Wayne County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carlyle, IL
Hopkinsville, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Murder#Shooting#Sheriff S Office
Bluegrass Live

Two people shot, killed in Kentucky restaurant, police say

One person is under arrest after a shooting that killed two men at a busy restaurant in Kentucky on Thursday evening, police said Friday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, 21-year-old Karson Reitz was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting at the Roosters restaurant location on Preston Highway. Statements from the scene indicate the restaurant was well-attended when the shooting unfolded, police department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man indicted on kidnapping, strangulation charges

A Kentucky man has been indicted on charges including strangulation and kidnapping after allegedly restraining and assaulting a woman. Charles Clem, 31, was arrested at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 by Loyall City Police Chief Mike Lunsford and served with an indictment warrant and a separate complaint warrant. According...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Minor earthquakes detected in Kentucky

Scientists detected two earthquakes in Kentucky Thursday morning. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter near Jackson, Kentucky, was detected around 3:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the earthquake was detected 157 miles away in Frankfort, WKYT-TV reported. A second 2.6 magnitude quake happened about...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky lawyer to spend eight years in prison for human trafficking

A Kentucky attorney has been sentenced on human trafficking charges after he was implicated in a former judge’s criminal case. Robert L. Poole, 53, of Florence, was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison, which was probated for five years with conditions, according to a statement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. Poole pleaded guilty in October to five counts of promoting human trafficking for commercial sex activity in Kenton County.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man dies of heart attack during storm cleanup

A Kentucky man suffered a fatal heart attack while cleaning up storm debris at his daughter’s home, authorities said as the death toll edged upward from a recent tornado outbreak across multiple U.S. states. Services for Terry Martin Jayne, 67, were scheduled Wednesday in his hometown of Russellville. Warren...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy