Holiday season is the most frequent time for heart disease deaths

MEMPHIS, Te,, — “When the heart attack hit, it was a complete surprise,” said Hal Perry, a heart attack survivor in the Memphis area.

Perry thought he was doing everything right.

“Blood pressure, exercise, but in reality I wasn’t,” said Perry.

In March, Perry experienced a heart attack. He could only describe as the worst pain he’s ever felt.

He needed triple bypass surgery at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

And during this time of the year, health experts say you should be extra careful.

“We now know that we see a spike in heart disease between Christmas and New Years,” said Doctor Steven Gubin at Stern Cardiovascular.

Doctor Gubin said the holiday season can be fun, but stressful for many people.

“Excessive amounts of eating and drinking, increased sodium intake, less sleep, less exercise,” said Gubin.

But there are ways to prevent heart disease, and Perry wants to share his story.

“I’m really happy I can talk about it and share this with people because it’s tough,” said Hal.

When he experienced his heart attack, all he could think about was his family and praying to god.

“Dear god, I can’t do this by myself. Please be with me,” said Hal as a tear dropped down his cheek.

Doctor Gubin said the Mid-South is a hot spot when it comes to heart disease.

He also said it’s killed more men and women than anything this year.

“We’re like the hub for heart diseases,” said Perry, “I mean this is the most prevalent part of the country is here in the Mid South.

But there are ways to prevent this from happening to you- exercise regularly, watch what you eat when it comes to sodium, and celebrate in moderation when there is time to celebrate.

Last, always check with your doctor if you are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.

If you’ve been in Perry’s shoes, you know how scary it is.

But he said it’s possible to get through it.

“That calmness wrapped me, and I thought ' Okay, I can do this,’” said Hal.

For Perry, he has a new look on life, and a whole lot of motivation to keep him from being on a hospital table again.

“‘If you slip, you’re going to end up on this table again.’ Now that’s motivation,” said Hal.

