ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

‘It’s clear Kentucky is now in a surge from omicron,’ governor says

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFSCm_0dYoBw2N00

Kentucky has reported a record COVID-19 test positivity rate of 14.46%, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

“Folks, it’s clear Kentucky is now in a surge from Omicron, ” Beshear said in a statement posted to social media. “This is the most contagious variant we’ve seen. Protect yourself and others: get vaccinated and get a booster shot.”

The previous record positivity rate was 14.16% on Sept. 8, 2021.

Beshear announced the first case of the omicron variant in Kentucky on Dec. 17.

Kentucky reported 5,530 new coronavirus cases and 21 virus-related deaths Wednesday.

A total of 12,118 people have died of the virus in Kentucky.

Comments / 20

Tom Armstrong
6d ago

When is everyone going to wake up? Maybe they won't be able too after getting the toxic injections. If the KY government has an omicron virus, they need to give a sample to the CDC and FDA who does not have one or even seen one. Just like a COVID-19 virus. They didn't have that virus either. WHY? Because there never was such viruses. These named fake viruses are used in place of and to mask the real flu, type A or B influenza. But they have to keep the fear going in order to insert their device with the software of life, to be able to program individuals and manipulate them by way of 5G frequencies. If everyone was told that was what is being inserted in them they never would have allowed themselves to be injected. But what better way for the pharmaceutical drug cartel to get the job done than instill fear of getting a deadly virus, and tell them they have it by the fake PCR testing so people out of fear will submit to this injection that is proving to be more deadly than any virus.

Reply(3)
15
Crystal Marcum
6d ago

the news pushing fear as usual. cdc has already stated this one has weak symptoms. those of us who see through the bs are not afraid. awfully funny this just happens to be while they're pushing the vax for children considering they want us to believe a virus can really target a group by age, race or even medical status (like pregnancy) songbird movie of covid 23 should wake the rest of the ppl up

Reply
6
Homer Curry
6d ago

More lies. The fake news never report all the false positives or the death after they get the shots

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man accused of murdering deputy, carjacking

Police have arrested a Kentucky man in connection with the fatal shooting of an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a couple of hours later. An Illinois State Police SWAT team arrested Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on Wednesday afternoon at a home in...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man dies of heart attack during storm cleanup

A Kentucky man suffered a fatal heart attack while cleaning up storm debris at his daughter’s home, authorities said as the death toll edged upward from a recent tornado outbreak across multiple U.S. states. Services for Terry Martin Jayne, 67, were scheduled Wednesday in his hometown of Russellville. Warren...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky lawyer to spend eight years in prison for human trafficking

A Kentucky attorney has been sentenced on human trafficking charges after he was implicated in a former judge’s criminal case. Robert L. Poole, 53, of Florence, was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison, which was probated for five years with conditions, according to a statement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. Poole pleaded guilty in October to five counts of promoting human trafficking for commercial sex activity in Kenton County.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Coroner: Kentucky fraternity member died of alcohol toxicity

A Kentucky coroner has concluded that alcohol toxicity caused the death two months ago of a University of Kentucky fraternity member, classifying the death as an accidental overdose, authorities said. Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood, 18, died at the University of Kentucky Hospital after he was found unresponsive with vomit on his...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Bluegrass Live

Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead and communities in despair. A twister carved a track that could rival the longest on record as the stormfront smashed apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home and flattened an Amazon distribution center.
ENVIRONMENT
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy