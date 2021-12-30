‘It’s clear Kentucky is now in a surge from omicron,’ governor says

Kentucky has reported a record COVID-19 test positivity rate of 14.46%, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

“Folks, it’s clear Kentucky is now in a surge from Omicron, ” Beshear said in a statement posted to social media. “This is the most contagious variant we’ve seen. Protect yourself and others: get vaccinated and get a booster shot.”

The previous record positivity rate was 14.16% on Sept. 8, 2021.

Beshear announced the first case of the omicron variant in Kentucky on Dec. 17.

Kentucky reported 5,530 new coronavirus cases and 21 virus-related deaths Wednesday.

A total of 12,118 people have died of the virus in Kentucky.