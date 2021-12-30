ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday’s Pollen Outlook (12/30/21)

By Shelby Clark
WETM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s Pollen Outlook (12/30/21) If you have a news tip or a...

www.mytwintiers.com

sanatogapost.com

Storm Thursday, Friday? Forecasters ‘Convinced;’ Track Unsure

STATE COLLEGE PA – Meteorologists at the State College-based AccuWeather Inc. global weather center are monitoring the potential for another winter storm which they said Monday (Jan. 3, 2022) could take shape later this week. Its targets may be areas from the Midwest to the Northeast, including possibly a broad swath across Pennsylvania (at top).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WDAM-TV

12/30 Ryan’s “Damp” Thursday Morning Forecast

Thankfully, yesterday didn’t end up bringing any strong storms into the area, but we will still see a chance of showers this morning. There’s even a very low chance of a stay thunderstorm before lunchtime, but I’d be shocked to see one develop as everything winds down. Expect instead isolated showers across the area before noon, with clearing skies and some sun peaking through after. Things will remain fairly quiet from this afternoon into Saturday evening, just cloudy from time to time with some spotty shower activity, but a stronger front will be pushing in after that. This one has a higher chance of severe weather than what we saw yesterday, which right now is still only warned as “marginal” for the Pine Belt, but that is likely to change some.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Pollen Outlook
WGAL

Snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning for Pennsylvania

Snow is expected by the end of the week for all of Pennsylvania. || Download the WGAL app | Get location-based alerts | Closings and Delays ||. "Light snow develops Thursday night into Friday morning, but it wraps up by sunrise. I’m thinking just a couple of quick inches overnight and it’s out by the Friday morning commute. But, your Friday morning commute will be impacted by this storm system as we dig out there. And we’ll see some blowing and drifting snow on Friday as winds pick up," said WGAL meteorologist Christine Ferreira.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/30/2021

Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Near steady temperatures around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.
MARQUETTE, MI
KHON2

Flood warnings and advisories issued as heavy showers continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A low northwest of the islands will move away from the area, but a moist and unstable southerly wind flow will remain in place through Monday. There will be a chance of thunderstorms statewide through Sunday, but heavy rainfall will be most likely over Oahu and Kauai County. A gradual drying trend […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Blast Of Snow Oozing Into The State

DENVER(CBS)- Wind ahead of Colorado’s next snow maker managed to reach hurricane force again in the mountains, foothills and adjacent plains of the Front Range! Credit CBS4   The extreme winds have weakened a tad ahead of our next shot at big moisture. Several ingredients are coming together for a quick Arctic Blast of cold and snow. On the weather map we have another atmospheric river of moisture and two storm systems pushing into the northern Rockies. Credit CBS4 The brunt of this storm will hit Wyoming but, northern Colorado will get a good shot of heavy snow and colder temperatures. With some of that snow making it’s way into the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 There are Winter Storm Warnings posted for the northern and central mountains of the state thru noon Thursday. Some areas could see 1 to 2 feet of snow with a few isolated areas near Rocky Mountain National Park reaching near 3 feet! Credit CBS4 The Denver metro area, I-25 corridor will see snow by afternoon with several inches expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

