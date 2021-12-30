ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers are in for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7ujs_0dYo9ylM00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The winning Powerball numbers for an estimated $441 million were announced Wednesday night.

The winning numbers are 2, 6, 9, 33, 39 and Powerball 11. The Power Play is 2x.

The prize has a cash option of $317.5 million.

Woman gets surprise air mail when drone carrying marijuana hits her home: I-Team

The Powerball Jackpot is up to the third-highest prize of 2021 after there were no winners on Christmas or Monday.

Powerball winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

