Winning numbers are in for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The winning Powerball numbers for an estimated $441 million were announced Wednesday night.

The winning numbers are 2, 6, 9, 33, 39 and Powerball 11. The Power Play is 2x.

The prize has a cash option of $317.5 million.

The Powerball Jackpot is up to the third-highest prize of 2021 after there were no winners on Christmas or Monday.

Powerball winning numbers are announced every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.