Cougars square off with highly-ranked squads during the three day tournament, win two of three games. The Country Christian boys basketball team had an active start to the new year, winning two of three games at the Crusader Classic at Salem Academy High School. The Cougars opened with a 59-47 win over Portland Christian on Dec. 30, followed by a 61-52 victory over Crosshill Christian on Dec. 31. The finished the tournament with a nail-biter of a loss to Crane by a 54-52 score on New Year's Day. Coach Dawson Nofziger said the Jan. 1 battle with second-ranked Crane in the championship game was a good one.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO