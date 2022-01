When Mark Demyanovich and his wife, Karen, moved to their neighborhood in Orange County a few years ago, they were thrilled to learn their new community had neighbors just like them, who are trained to respond to disasters. Mark and Karen are Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) veterans, having trained for the nationally guided program in Annapolis, Maryland. They discovered that their neighborhood has a CERT team with 30 active members.

