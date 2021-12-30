Hong Kong leader says Stand News arrests not aimed at media industry

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The police raid and arrests at the now-closed pro-democracy Stand News outlet were law enforcement actions and were not aimed at the media industry, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday.

Lam hit back at foreign governments demanding the release of the seven people arrested in relation to the Stand News investigation, saying that would be against the rule of law. (Reporting by Clare Jim; writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Variety

Five Journalists and Pop Star Denise Ho Arrested in Hong Kong for Sedition

National Security Police in Hong Kong on Wednesday arrested seven people associated with Chinese-language online media company Stand News. They include pop star-turned-pro-democracy activist Denise Ho. Later in the day, the publication dismissed all its staff and announced its immediate closure. It emerged that the police had seized HK$61 million ($7.8 million) of assets. “Police National Security Department conducted a search against an online media company in Kwun Tong with a warrant issued under Schedule 1 of the Implementation Rules for Article 43 of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Hong Kong’s Citizen News Announces Closure, Citing Press Freedom Issues

Citizen News, an independent Hong Kong news publication, announced on Sunday evening that it will disband by Tuesday. It is the third publication in city that was not aligned with the pro-Beijing camp to close in the space of seven months. “We announced with a heavy heart that CitizenNews will cease operation starting from January 4, 2022 (Tuesday). Our website will stop updates and will shut down later,” the company said in a Facebook posting. The same message explained that the publication was founded by veteran journalists in 2017 against the backdrop of worries about press freedom. But in the past two...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Hong Kong news site shuts as pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

Hong Kong welcomed its newest batch of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the Legislative Council Monday, after an election held without opposition candidates, as the editors of one of the city’s last remaining pro-democracy news outlets announced their impending closure.It was the latest moment in a long series of events in the past year that showed how the local government was reshaping Hong Kong, with Beijing's backing, in an effort to stamp out opposition and dissent in a city once renowned for its freedoms of expression.The founders of news outlet Citizen News said Monday that although they had not been contacted...
CHINA
kfgo.com

Hong Kong’s Citizen News says closure triggered by Stand News collapse

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong independent online publication Citizen News said on Monday its decision to shut down was triggered by the closure of a pro-democracy media outlet last week following a police raid and seven arrests. Stand News, a prominent pro-democracy news site, closed last week after...
ECONOMY
AFP

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Journalists from Hong Kong's CitizenNews decried plummeting press freedoms as they shut down Monday, saying they no longer felt safe to publish after a rival outlet's staff were arrested for "sedition". One of the most popular online news outlets in Hong Kong with more than 800,000 social media followers, CitizenNews is the third media outlet to shutter as Beijing oversees a sweeping crackdown on dissent. The crowdfunded non-partisan platform, founded in 2017 by a group of veteran journalists, made its shock closure announcement on Sunday and said its website would stop updating from midnight Tuesday. On their final day operating, reporters made clear their decision was fuelled by fears caused by a police raid last week on Stand News.
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong 'patriots only' lawmakers swear loyalty oath

Lawmakers in Hong Kong's new "patriots only" legislature swore oaths of allegiance on Monday as it sat for the first time following a new selection process that barred the city's traditional democracy opposition. In a ceremony laden with symbolism reflecting Hong Kong's new political realities, 90 lawmakers took their oaths in the chamber where the city's traditional emblem had been replaced by China's. The loyalty oaths were overseen by city leader Carrie Lam whose administration no longer needs to face any meaningful opposition from a once boisterous legislature now stacked with loyalists for the next four years. China has remoulded Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests swept the financial hub in 2019.
POLITICS
The Independent

Hong Kong lawyer jailed for organising Tiananmen vigil

A Hong Kong court has sentenced a 36-year-old lawyer to 15 months in prison over her role in a vigil commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.Chow Hang Tung was sentenced on Tuesday at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts for inciting others to take part in the vigil in June last year.Hong Kong’s authorities have banned the event for the past two years citing pandemic restrictions.Ms Chow, a lawyer and activist, was the vice chairwoman of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.She was found guilty of helping organise the vigil.In the courtroom, she...
CHINA
AFP

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak. Health authorities said nine people on the cruise, which left on Sunday, were classified as close contacts and ordered the ship back to port a day early. 
CHINA
AFP

Cambodian police arrest union leader over casino strike

Cambodian police arrested a casino workers union leader and two of her colleagues Tuesday as hundreds of workers protested against lay-offs at a gambling hotspot run by a Hong Kong-listed firm. Chhim Sithar, the leader of the workers' union at Nagacorp Ltd's casino and hotel complex in Phnom Penh, was dragged into a car by plainclothes police as she arrived at a protest, AFP journalists at the scene said. Hundreds of workers were demanding the reinstatement of 365 employees laid off last year during the Covid-19 pandemic. Two other unionists from her group were also arrested on Tuesday afternoon, according to rights activists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
