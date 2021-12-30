ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival Stock (CCL): Why The Price Fell Today

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) fell by 0.53% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) fell by 0.53% today. Investors are responding negatively to a report that the...

Comerica Stock (CMA): $99 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) have received a $99 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) have received a $99 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg raised the price target on Comerica from $86 and while maintaining an “Underweight” rating on the shares.
Flora Growth Stock (FLGC): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC) increased by 10.77% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC) – a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products – increased by 10.77% today. Investors are responding positively to Flora Growth announcing today that its Mind Naturals skincare brand has launched sales through Walmart.com and Coppel, a nationwide department store in Mexico. This launch includes 12 products from the Mind Naturals portfolio, initially on e-commerce with subsequent plans to sell in brick and mortar retail locations.
Genius Sports Stock (GENI): $22 Price Target From Craig-Hallum

The shares of Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENI) have received a $22 price target from Craig-Hallum. These are the details. The shares of Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENI) have received a $22 price target from Craig-Hallum. And Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl issued a “Buy” rating on the company shares while reducing the price target from $27.
Ford Motor Company Stock (F): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) increased by 11.67% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) increased by 11.67% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing today that it is planning to nearly double the annual production capacity of its electric F-150 pickup to 150,000 vehicles per year by the middle of 2023 due to strong consumer demand.
Medical Marijuana Stock (MJNA): Why The Price Surged

The stock price of Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC: MJNA) increased by 16.84% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Medical Marijuana Inc (OTC: MJNA) – the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain – increased by 16.84% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Medical Marijuana announcing that its subsidiary Kannaway Japan had its best revenue month in the company’s history in December 2021.
Marathon Oil Stock (MRO): Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) increased by 4.39% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) increased by 4.39% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to Jim Cramer recommending the stock on the “Mad Money” program.
Avrobio Stock (AVRO): Why The Price Substantially Fell

The stock price of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell by 36.63% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) – a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a shared purpose to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease – fell by 36.63% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to AVROBIO announcing that it is shifting its portfolio priorities to focus on other clinical-stage programs and extending its cash runway into the first quarter of 2024.
Applied Therapeutics Stock (APLT): $21 Price Target From Baird

The shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) have received a price target of $21 from Baird. These are the details. The shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) have received a price target of $21 from Baird. And Baird analyst Brian Skorney reduced the price target on Applied Therapeutics from $35 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
Pinduoduo Stock (PDD): Why The Price Substantially Fell

The stock price of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) fell by 11.19% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) fell by 11.19% in the most recent trading session. Investors appear to be responding negatively to Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest selling 250,500 Pinduoduo shares from its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF).
Home Depot Stock (HD): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) increased by 1.03% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) increased by 1.03% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report.
Conduent Stock (CNDT): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) increased by 6.61% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) – a business process services and solutions company – increased by 6.61% in the most recent trading session.
Senseonics Stock (SENS): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: SENS) increased by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: SENS) -a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes – increased by over 14% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a business update from the company.
Nutrien Stock (NTR): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) fell by 5.71% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR) – the world’s largest fertilizer maker – fell by 5.71% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to Nutrien having to look for a new CEO after Mayo Schmidt abruptly departed after working in the position for under a year.
Aurora Cannabis Stock (ACB): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) increased 0.35% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) – the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide – increased 0.35% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Aurora Cannabis announcing the delivery of a cannabis shipment worth approximately C$10 million – the company’s largest-ever shipment to Israel, and what is believed to be the largest export of medical Cannabis into the Israeli market. Delivered in December, this shipment will be recognized as revenue in Aurora’s FY22 Q2 period.
Verizon Communications Stock (VZ): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) increased by 1.96% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) increased by 1.96% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that more than 100 million people in 1,700-plus cities around the nation will have access to speeds up to 10x faster than 4G LTE via Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network.
CEA Industries Stock (SRNA): Why The Price Surged

The stock price of CEA Industries Inc (OTC: SRNA) increased by 26.28% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of CEA Industries Inc (OTC: SRNA) – doing business as Surna Cultivation Technologies – increased by 26.28% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to CEA Industries announcing it has signed one of the largest contracts in its history.
Mainz Biomed Stock (MYNZ): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Mainz Biomed BV (NASDAQ: MYNZ) increased by over 80% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Mainz Biomed BV (NASDAQ: MYNZ) – a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer – increased by over 80% pre-market today. This is why it happened.
Longeveron Stock (LGVN): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) increased by over 17% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) – a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and certain life-threatening conditions – increased by over 17% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Longeveron announcing the initiation of its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Lomecel-B as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The first patient has consented to participate in the trial and patient screening has begun.
