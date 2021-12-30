Carnival Stock (CCL): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) increased 0.35% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) – the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide – increased 0.35% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Aurora Cannabis announcing the delivery of a cannabis shipment worth approximately C$10 million – the company’s largest-ever shipment to Israel, and what is believed to be the largest export of medical Cannabis into the Israeli market. Delivered in December, this shipment will be recognized as revenue in Aurora’s FY22 Q2 period.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO