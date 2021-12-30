ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Man attacked by tiger after entering enclosure at Florida zoo, deputies say

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcAG2_0dYo7yPG00

NAPLES, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A member of a cleaning crew is being treated for injuries after being attacked by a tiger at the Naples Zoo in Florida Wednesday evening.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who is in his 20s, entered an unauthorized area near a tiger inside its enclosure. The company the man works for is responsible for cleaning restrooms and the gift shop, not the animal enclosures.

The sheriff’s office says based on preliminary information, the man was either petting or feeding the big cat, “both of which are unauthorized and dangerous activities.”

Per initial reports, the tiger grabbed the man’s arm and pulled it into the enclosure. According to the sheriff’s office, the man had already crossed an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the enclosure’s fencing.

When the first deputy arrived on the scene, they kicked the enclosure and tried to get the tiger to release the man’s arm. When that didn’t work, the sheriff’s office says the deputy shot the animal.

The man was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

The status of the 4-year-old male Malayan tiger is unclear. Deputies say it retreated to the back of the enclosure after being shot. A veterinarian has sedated the animal and will examine it when it is safe to do so, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Crash on Oakes and Ave L sends two to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two drivers are in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Avenue L and South Oakes Street. Police say the two cars collided in the intersection shortly after 10:00 this morning, Tuesday, January 4, 2021. According to information they were able to get from an interview with […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naples Zoo#Tiger#Enclosure#Weather#Accident#Wfla#Malayan#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

13 arrested for fentanyl distribution

AUSTIN, Texas – 13 individuals were arrested on criminal charges Wednesday, January 5th, for their alleged involvement in fentanyl distribution, according to a statement from the United States Department of Justice and the San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The following individuals were arrested on charges of distributing fentanyl in the Austin […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

‘Smuggling attempt gone wrong’, pilot wanted for questioning

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted man. Tobias Penner Peters, of Seminole, is wanted for his involvement in a human smuggling attempt last month.  On December 30, the Sheriff’s Office, as well as Presidio Police, U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department […]
PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cats
KLST/KSAN

Money laundering, theft and drug possession top Sterling County’s December 2021 arrest report

STERLING COUNTY, Texas – The Sterling County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly arrest report for December 2021. The list below includes felony/misdemeanor arrest, citations, emergency detention and calls for service: Felony Arrests: Theft of Copper – 2 Money Laundering >=$2,500<$30,000 – 1 Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G – 4 Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence – 1 […]
STERLING COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Jail logs: January 5, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Mississippi man arrested for murder of Texas woman

CALEDONIA, Miss. – A Mississippi man remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in connection to a Texas woman found dead in a Caledonia, Miss., home on Thursday, December 30th, according to a release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 31, 2021. According to the release, a woman visiting from Texas […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KLST/KSAN

TGC Sheriffs conduct 92 traffic stops: arrest five during DPS holiday campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Texas Department of Transportation’s Impaired Driving Mobility Campaign, for the 2021 Holiday and 2022 New Year Weekends.  During the campaign, deputies conducted 92 traffic stops.  Infractions included: 14 enforcement actions for speeding 22 enforcement actions for intersection violations 63 enforcement actions for […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy