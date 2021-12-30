ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Boylan settles for fourth place at Pekin after losing to Washington

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3m7w_0dYo7Phx00

PEKIN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Boylan Titans finished their two-day trip to Pekin Wednesday with a 53-46 loss to Washington in the Pekin Holiday Tournament.

Eight Titans cracked the scorebook. Tyler Hood led the team with 11 points. Noah Harkness was right behind with ten points and Luke Leombruni scored eight points.

Earlier in the tournament the Titans got a first round bye. They then defeated Lake Zurich 63-55 on Tuesday and then lost to Mt. Carmel 60-46 also on Tuesday.

The Titans overall record now is 10-3. For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores for Tuesday, January 4

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area for Tuesday, January 4 from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (“Overtime” returns this Friday, January 7 at 11 p.m. on Fox 39). GIRLS SCORESHononegah 50 Belvidere North 24Auburn 50 Belvidere 27 (Gray 23 points)Winnebago 54 Rock […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IceHogs getting healthy; ten players removed from protocol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–We should finally see some IceHogs hockey again this week. On Monday ten players plus interim head coach Anders Sorensen and assistant coach Jared Nightingale were removed from COVID-19 protocols. The players are Lukas Reichel, Jakub Pour, Garrett Mitchell, Dmitri Osipov, Mike Hardman, Carson Gicewicez, D.J. Busdeker, Jakub Galvas, Nicolas Beaudin and Ian […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
City
Lake Zurich, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Pekin, IL
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Pekin, IL
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Washington to reveal new name on Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves

Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2 and that it will not be the Wolves or RedWolves. Commanders, Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Sentinels, Defenders, Red Hogs, Presidents and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were among the other finalists. “We are on the brink of starting a new chapter, […]
NFL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Blackhawks deal Alex Nylander to the Penguins for Sam Lafferty

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Alex Nylander. Lafferty has a $750,000 salary cap hit and is signed through the 2021-22 season. He is scheduled to meet the Blackhawks in Arizona and will be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty will wear #24. […]
NHL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

VanVleet says Covid protocols had an upside for him

(WTVO/WQRF)– Fred VanVleet had a rough bout with COVID-19 last March. His latest bout with it in December left him with only mild symptoms. In fact, VanVleet told reporters Sunday night that this latest case of COVID might actually have had a positive benefit for him. It forced him to sit out in protocols giving […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Wtvo Wqrf#Mt Carmel#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

THE LIST: Stateline schools closed Wednesday

(WTVO) — Here’s the list of all Stateline schools that are closed on Wednesday. Schools closed in Lee County are the Amboy School District, Ashton-Franklin Center Schools, and the Dixon School District. Other schools closed are the Eastland School District, Forestville Valley Schools, the Paw Paw School District, and the Polo School District is having […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ marijuana sales topped $1 billion in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sales of recreational marijuana in Illinois set a record in December. Consumers shelled out $138 million. That is up 14% from November. Sales more than doubled for the entire year, bringing in more than $1.3 billion. Officials said that nearly a third of those purchases were by out-of-state customers. There are […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

RPS 205 making some changes after Auburn High shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday’s shooting at Auburn High School drew quick reactions from Rockford schools and the mayor. Mayor Tom McNamara and RPS 205 Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarret spoke out against the violence during a news conference. Jarrett called the shooting a somber occasion for the school district, and that additional security measures will […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

RPS: All January bus routes covered

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local school district announced that it has enough bus drivers amidst the nationwide shortage. Rockford Public Schools said that it currently has all bus routes covered for the month of January. They stressed that staff numbers could change due to the pandemic, but are hopeful that further route interruptions will […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago cancels classes after union backs remote learning

CHICAGO (AP) – Leaders of Chicago Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the latest development in an escalating battle over pandemic safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district. Chicago has rejected a districtwide return to remote instruction, saying […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy