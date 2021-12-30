ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Mayor: Armed Suspect Shot, Killed In Paterson

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
A gunman was shot and killed in a confrontation with police detectives Wednesday night on Paterson's north side, Mayor Andre Sayegh confirmed.

Investigators had made an arrest there hours earlier and were looking for another suspect when they returned to East Main Street across from the Hillman Street intersection in a mixed-use neighborhood of multi-family homes and businesses near the Passaic River around 9 p.m., responders said.

They spotted the suspect and pursued him down an alley before he turned with a gun in his hand, they said.

He then shot at his pursuers, at least one of whom returned fire, the mayor said.

CPR was in progress as additional units were summoned to deal with a large crowd. Passaic County sheriff's officers and Clifton police also responded to assist.

The suspect was pronounced dead soon after.

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck was expected to release preliminary information gathered by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Comments / 25

Khadijah Smith
6d ago

If you were not there please shut up half of your children come to Paterson and buy drugs either way a life was lost

Reply
5
Patersonresident
6d ago

sad these comments comes from the white parents of them heroin addicts on Broadway in Paterson

Reply(8)
10
 

