ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden asks Supreme Court to hear case on 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JboE_0dYo72jj00

The Biden administration on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to review its case seeking to end the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Earlier this month, three Republican-appointed judges for the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the White House's appeal to allow an end to the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the Remain in Mexico policy, and upheld a lower court's determination that the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) termination of the policy under the Biden administration was improper.

Soon after assuming office, the Biden administration sought to end MPP, but Texas and Missouri sued in an effort to keep the policy in place, calling it a "common sense" approach to asylum law.

Immigration advocates, meanwhile, say that the MPP is in violation of U.S. statute as well as the country's international obligations to give asylum-seekers a safe place to wait as their applications are processed.

The 5th Circuit's decision was written by Trump-appointed Judge Andrew Oldham, who said that DHS's proposed approach to the policy was "as unlawful as it is illogical."

In its petition to the Supreme Court, the Department of Justice under the Biden administration said that the Supreme Court should review this case as previous decisions against ending MPP were made on "erroneous interpretations" of federal laws — namely the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The Justice Department noted that the 5th Circuit ruled that U.S. code requires DHS to maintain the Remain in Mexico policy. The agency argued that if this is correct, then all other administrations — including the Trump administration — were in violation of federal law since 1997, when the specific section of the code in question went into effect.

The Justice Department further argued that the lower court had erred in its decision that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas 's decision earlier this year to terminate MPP had no legal effect. The department stated that Mayorkas had done "exactly" what he was supposed to do and the 5th Circuit's decision "ignored bedrock principles of administrative law."

"In short, the lower courts have commanded DHS to implement and enforce the short-lived and controversial MPP program in perpetuity. And they have done so despite determinations by the politically accountable Executive Branch that MPP is not the best tool for deterring unlawful migration; that MPP exposes migrants to unacceptable risks; and that MPP detracts from the Executive’s foreign-relations efforts to manage regional migration," the petition stated.

Comments / 114

Diana Trammel Munsinger
6d ago

stop the Democrats from letting anymore illegal immigrants into this country. as a matter of fact, stop the Democrats from all their failing policies, stop them from destroying America.

Reply(16)
72
Anita Janes
6d ago

The illegals that enter and get caught should be automatically returned to their home country because to be a citizen you have to swear you will follow the laws of the land and they have already proven that they won't be obeying any US laws. The very fact that they entered into a country knowing they are supposed to wait, proves they are clueless

Reply(1)
21
Jayson Schott
6d ago

news break why don't you cover the story on the New York times editor who got a booster and died the next day report on that

Reply(9)
35
Related
Washington Times

Illegal immigrants test limits of Second Amendment in case now pending at Supreme Court

Felix Alva took to the streets of Denver in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. He cruised downtown, jeering at police. He became drunk and challenged officers to fights, at one point telling an undercover police officer that “this ain’t no peaceful protest.” He waved a pistol at bystanders and at one point, according to investigators, fired eight shots into the air at a police helicopter circling overhead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
Washington Post

Trump asks Supreme Court to consider Jan. 6 chairman’s interview with Washington Post in bid to block records

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a Washington Post interview with the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shows the committee is trying to establish a criminal complaint against Trump, something the lawyers say is beyond the committee’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Biden's Supreme Court commission frustrated by Constitution

After more than six months of meetings and hundreds of pages of report documents, the Constitution has proven too much for President Biden’s commission on the Supreme Court of the United States. In issuing its final report, the commission resembled little more than participants in a high school debate tournament. Few minds were changed, and nothing that came out of the debate had any practical significance in political reality.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#U S Supreme Court#Common Sense#The Supreme Court#Republican#The White House#Mpp#Dhs#The 5th Circuit#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#Homeland Security
Florida Phoenix

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate for […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Post

Supreme Court cases over vaccine mandates are really about whether government can protect us

What powers does the federal government possess to combat a deadly virus that doesn’t recognize state boundaries?. Must the federal government stand by helplessly when red-state governors, rather than adopting vaccine and mask mandates, instead block them — harming their own residents in the face of a pandemic that has already cost more than 810,000 lives?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The most dangerous conservative judges aren’t on the Supreme Court

The Republican-appointed judges serving on state courts and lower-level federal courts don’t get nearly as much attention as those on the U.S. Supreme Court. But those judges are some of the most important — and, unfortunately, most dangerous — figures in American politics. Limiting the radicalism of the current Republican Party will be difficult with a judiciary packed with GOP partisans writing Trumpism into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Covid Shot-or-Test Rule Opponents Press Supreme Court for Stay

Covid-19 is a societal health problem and not a workplace hazard that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration can regulate with its vaccinate-or-test rule for large employers, a coalition of states and an alliance of business groups told the U.S. Supreme Court. The Republican-led states and industry organizations filed their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyNorthwest

‘Hearsay and double hearsay’: State Supreme Court official calls voter fraud lawsuit into question

A Washington State Supreme Court commissioner heard arguments this week in the latest lawsuit levying allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. The lawsuit was brought by a group known as the Washington Election Integrity Coalition United (WEiCU), claiming that thousands of non-citizens had ballots illegally submitted in their names in 2020.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Biden nominates 2 appellate judges, including Supreme Court contender

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated two new federal appeals court judges, including a South Carolina judge seen by some as a U.S. Supreme Court contender. Biden nominated U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, 55, in South Carolina to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She would replace U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel, who in February announced plans to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement for judges.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

434K+
Followers
52K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy