Scott Morrow and Ty Farmer’s multi-point nights guided the Massachusetts hockey team to a 4-3 win over Merrimack on Monday night. The fourth meeting between No. 10 UMass (10-4-2, 7-2-2 Hockey East) and the Warriors (7-10-1, 3-7-0 HEA) was announced just a few days prior to the midweek matchup after the Minutemen had their original series against Union postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. UMass hadn’t taken the ice in nearly four weeks prior and had returning players like Josh Lopina and Garrett Wait that needed game shifts, making it that much more important to play Monday’s game.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO