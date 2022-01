When Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 earlier this month, Xiaomi revealed that its next flagship Xiaomi 12 would be among the first to use the new chipset. At the time, the Chinese smartphone maker didn’t reveal when it was going to launch the new flagship lineup. We learned recently that Xiaomi intended on releasing its Xiaomi 12 series next week, on December 28 in Beijing, China, though we still weren’t quite sure what it would look like. Now leaks have given us our first look at official renders of the Xiaomi 12.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO