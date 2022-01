Perhaps many of us were quick to assume the Los Angeles Dodgers were either expecting Corey Seager to leave in free agency or had a premier Plan B in the event that he did. Turns out, from one baseball insider, neither of those things were true. Take from the information what you will, though. None of this is gospel, but it’s helpful to learn what others have heard over the last two months.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO