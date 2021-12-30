'It's a very tough loss': Sacramento community remembers John Madden

The sports broadcasting icon, who died Tuesday at age 85 three days after Fox's Christmas Day premiere of its All Madden documentary, was celebrated throughout the NFL in various ways. The NFL on Fox, for instance, added Madden's silhouette to its NFL logo. "All around the league, we mourn the loss of the iconic John Madden: coach, broadcaster and so much more whose legacy will live forever," said Fox's Kenny Albert ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders-Indianapolis Colts game. Fox Sports, which is perhaps the biggest beneficiary of Madden's presence also aired a tribute to Madden. CBS, where Madden got his broadcasting start also showed an emotional tribute. CBS' Tony Romo also did a Madden impression during the Chiefs-Bengals game. ALSO: John Madden was glad he passed on Cheers' Coach Ernie Pantusso role.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO