Topeka, KS

Washburn wins three in a row

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
 6 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn women’s basketball came out of the holiday break ready to score.

The Ichabods beat Bethany College 71-50 Wednesday night to close their non-conference schedule.

Bethany scored the opening basket, but Washburn answered with a 9-0 run. The Ichabods (4-7) limited the Swedes to five shot attempts in the first quarter.

Washburn scored nine unanswered points and held Bethany scoreless until there was 3:08 left in the first half. Afterwards, Hunter Bentley snapped the Swedes’ 9-0 run with a 3-pointer. The Ichabods ended the half leading 32-21.

Bethany drew up plays to confuse Washburn coming out of the half. It went on an 11-4 run in the first four minutes to cut the Ichabods’ lead to four, 36-32. However, the Swedes didn’t get any closer the rest of the game. Aubree Dewey scored a layup that sparked a 15-0 run to push Washburn to 51-32 at the end of the third quarter. Macy Doebele recorded seven points during the run, and Dewey had six.

Washburn led by double-digits the rest of the game and made four of its six 3-pointers. Jaden Newfarmer hit a three on her first career shot attempt to seal the win.

Next, the Ichabods head to the University of Central Missouri for a New Year’s Day game.

