Pennfield fends off late charge by Battle Creek Central to stay unbeaten

Pennfield doesn't have the wealth of experience it had a season ago, when it finished as the MHSAA Division 2 runner-up.

However, the Panthers do still have a couple key players from that run, who stepped up in a big way on Wednesday night against visiting crosstown rival Battle Creek Central.

Senior guard Aiden Burns notched a game-high 27 points, including four free throws in the final minute to ice the contest and lead Pennfield to a 64-60 win over the Bearcats in a non-conference boys basketball thriller.

Burns added five rebounds, while senior backcourt mate Luke Davis tallied 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

"They just put so much pressure on the defense," Pennfield coach Nate Burns said of the duo. "They have five sets of eyes looking at those two, which opens up the floor for everybody else. We've had great contributions through this first four games; Graham Boyd (seven points, seven rebounds) has been phenomenal, (Brenden) Duncan made some key ones tonight, Julius (Wettschereck) the exchange student came through."

With the win, Pennfield improved to 4-0 overall, while the Bearcats dropped to 2-2.

MORE : Due to mask mandate, some schools choose not to play at BCC for annual holiday tourney

Battle Creek Central was playing the second game of a back-to-back after defeating Charlotte on Dec. 28. Despite the tired legs, the Bearcats picked up the defensive intensity and buried some deep 3-pointers in mounting a third quarter rally that turned a seven point halftime deficit into a 47-43 lead over the Panthers heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Pennfield answered with some key defensive stops in the fourth quarter and built back up its lead, with Davis finding an open Aiden Burns cutting to the basket on back-to-back plays to put the Panthers back in control with an 11-point advantage with just over three minutes to play.

Battle Creek Central continued to make it interesting, cutting the lead to a single possession with :25 to play before Aiden Burns put the game away at the charity stripe.

"We wanted to be patient," Nate Burns said. "They came out and made that run in the third quarter. They hit some huge shots. We're a young team. Two guys coming back, but defensively, everybody else hasn't seen anything at this level. Defensively we're a work in progress and this was a another challenge for us. Came out in the fourth quarter, wanted to be patient and get looks at the rim, take shots we want to take and not the shots."

Battle Creek Central's late charge was led by junior forward Ke'Marion Tucker, who finished with a team-best 21 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Kylon Wilson had 13 points and six rebounds; and junior guard Kierre Young added 10 points.

"I feel good about our effort. Guys played hard and didn't give in," said Battle Creek Central coach Durant Crum. "Probably ran a little bit out of gas because we had to fight as hard as we had to fight to catch up and take the lead. We've got to keep working on some detail things and play a little better when we do have a lead. Play one way when you need to catch up, and once you take that lead, you've got to be able to take care of the ball."

Battle Creek Central next plays Jan. 7 when it hosts Gull Lake. Pennfield begins Interstate 8 Conference play that same night with a trip to Parma Western.

"We'll take the 4-0 start, but we know we've got a long ways to go," Nate Burns said. "Our league is loaded."

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Pennfield fends off late charge by Battle Creek Central to stay unbeaten