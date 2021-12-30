ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary Lights looks to hit a big milestone as the season is coming to an end

By Kade Overton
 6 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Rotary Lights in La Crosse is coming to an end with their last day of the season on New Year’s Eve.

The community tradition is celebrating 27 years and this year, organizers hope to reach a huge milestone.

At the beginning of the year, Rotary Lights organizers said they wanted to pass 5-million food items collected for the 27 year total.

After facing many setbacks including vandalism and a destructive windstorm, that goal is still in reach.

“We definitely faced a couple of unexpected challenges this year,” said Rotary Lights volunteer, Zach Tudahl.

Tudahl has been volunteering for Rotary Lights since 2003, he knows firsthand just how important volunteers are to not only put on a great show but also to help feed the community.

“I mean this couldn’t happen without volunteers, all of our volunteers came together and helped get through that,” said Tudahl.

Destructive vandalism, damaging winds, and lots of snow all contributed to setbacks that Rotary Lights organizers had to overcome.

With help from the community, volunteers believe they can still reach their 27-year goal of 5 million food items donated.

“Being closed a couple of nights and then having a few snowstorms those nights the donations are down, but I think overall the donations are close to what we were expecting,” said Tudahl.

Milestone or not, food banks around the area are thankful for Rotary Lights and the donations from the community.

“Depends on the generosity of the people, but thousands of pounds of food every night and on a really huge weekend night could be 5,000 pounds, maybe tonight if people show up,” said Hunger Task Force of La Crosse volunteer, Todd Huffman.

Whether it’s the volunteers who help make it possible or people driving through and donating food, this year’s Rotary Lights shows how giving the community is.

“People are very generous, and they have been for all these years, so it’s important,” said Huffman.

Rotary Lights organizers said they won’t know if they reached their goal until after the final night, but they’re hoping that a couple of big last days will get them over the top.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

