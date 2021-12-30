ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

A dangerous New Year’s tradition: firing guns into the air, “If it goes up, it’s got to come down”

By Britt Lofaso
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9vYg_0dYo2SSl00

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Police are warning about a dangerous new years tradition: firing guns to ring in the new year.

They say once the bullet goes up in the air, you don’t know where it will land.

“Some traditions must be broken. This is one. when I was a kid, five, six, or seven years old, I remember my grandmother at midnight stepped outside of the door and would fire five or six shots of her 38 Special into the air, and we thought it was something spectacular. Today we’ve learned people are losing their lives, homes are damaged, property is damaged,” Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.

He says people have to think about where those bullets will end up.

“If it goes up, it’s got to come down. We don’t know where it’s going to come down, and it could very well come down in your own home,” he added.

Though it’s a tradition for many on New Year’s, Chief McLendon says it’s a practice they’re discouraging.

“That’s not the way to celebrate to celebrate a new year by discharging a firearm. In fact, it’s illegal,” he told News Ten.

He says it’s against the law to discharge a firearm in the city limits, and that person could be charged with that alone. If you hit a home, property, or in the worst scenario, a person, you could be charged with a lot more.

“The mere fact that they would come outside and fire off a round in the air is just totally unsafe. We’re getting too many calls around that time of the year that a bullet went through the roof of a home or even a business. It’s just not fair,” Chief McLendon said.

He says you can face up to two years in jail for firing a gun on New Years Eve inside the city limits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Police release additional information on vehicle involved in fatal weekend hit-and-run

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Through surveillance video located from the area, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has released further information about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run fatality that occurred on January 2, 2022. The vehicle is described as a 2013-2016 white Ford Fusion with right front-end damage. According to Lafayette Police, the crash occurred […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
KLFY News 10

Mother, son arrested on illegal possession of firearm charge

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A mother and son were arrested after a traffic stop revealed that they were illegally in possession of a firearm, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO). Rachael Touchet, 46, of Roanoke, and Chad Touchet, 21, of Lake Charles were both charged with possession of a firearm […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#News Ten
KLFY News 10

LPD and LPSO joint violent task force formed and mobilized to target gun violence

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) and the Lafayette Police Department have formed and mobilized a new Joint Violent Crime Task Force targeting gun violence. The announcement at the Lafayette Consolidated Government included the support of Mayor-President Josh Guillory and 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry. “It takes us all working […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Man arrested New Year’s Eve for shooting at neighbor’s friend

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Eunice man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for shooting at neighbor’s friend with no warning. Julian Ray Guillory Jr., 29, of Eunice was arrested this weekend and charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to the statement from witnesses, the victim arrived at […]
EUNICE, LA
KLFY News 10

Jennings man arrested for back-to-back thefts in August 2021

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man has been arrested for his involvement in two separate thefts in August 2021, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO). Justin Oblanc, 38, of Jennings, was arrested on Jan. 4 on arrest warrants stemming from his involvement in two thefts. According to JDPSO, Oblanc was involved […]
JENNINGS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy