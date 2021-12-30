Join Us in a New Year’s Eve Tradition: Performing Ken Friedman’s “In One Year and Out the Other”

Happy New Year everyone! We hope and pray that 2022 will lead to better days ahead for us! As we prepare to move forward, the end of one year and the beginning of a new one typically is a time of reflection and celebration. Whether you're celebrating the good times, how you powered through the bad times, or a mixture of both, New Year's is a time to honor all that you've been through in the past year. One song that embodies this feeling that gets sung all across the globe every year is "Auld Lang Syne." I wouldn't be surprised if you broke into song at one point of the evening/morning this weekend, or the song played somewhere in the background as you watched the ball drop on TV. It's a tradition that many people happily (and often, drunkenly) participate in. But do you know the background behind the traditional New Year's tune? And are you even close to singing the original lyrics or melody?

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO