Omaha, NE

Nebraska Humane Society continues care for hundreds of confiscated animals, asking public for donated items

By Marlo Lundak
WOWT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After close to 600 animals were confiscated from a home last week, the Nebraska Humane Society has been working tirelessly to assess and care for the animals. “It’s a massive undertaking,” says Pam Wiese with the Nebraska Humane Society. The more than 200...

