Miller, McGusty help Miami rally, beat NC State 91-83

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

Jordan Miller scored 25points, Kameron McGusty had a double-double and Miami used a late 17-2 run to beat North Carolina State 91-83 on Wednesday night for the Hurricanes' sixth consecutive win.

McGusty finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Isaiah Wong had 15 of his 19 points in the second half for Miami (10-3, 2-0 ACC) and Anthony Walker scored all his 11 points after the break.

Thomas Allen made a layup to give N.C. State a five-point lead with 7:06 to play but the Wolfpack went the next 6 1/2 minutes without a made field goal. Anthony Walker made a layup before Wong made back-to-back 3-pointers — the second of which gave the Hurricanes the lead for good at76-73 with 4:39 to play — as Miami scored 17 of the next 19 points to take control.

Jericole Hellems led N.C. State (7-6, 0-2), which has lost four games in a row, with 24 points. Dereon Seabron added 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Terquavion Smith also scored 14 points.

The Hurricanes shot 55% (31 of 56) from the field and 10 of 19 from 3-point range. Miami made 18 of 28 (64.3%) from the floor in the second half.

