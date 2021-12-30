Hedstrom leads St. Thomas (MN) past North Central (MN) 97-45

Burt Hedstrom had 18 points and 10 rebounds as St. Thomas (MN) routed North Central (MN) 97-45 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Cunningham, Ryan Lindberg and Brooks Allen added 16 points apiece for the Tommies (7-7). Allen also had eight rebounds and five assists.

St. Thomas posted a season-high 29 assists.

St. Thomas dominated the first half and led 44-22 at intermission. The Tommies' 53 second-half points marked a season best for the team.

Micah Filer had 17 points to lead the Rams. Seth Fuqua added six rebounds. Tanner Holtman had five points and 10 rebounds.

