Basketball

Hedstrom leads St. Thomas (MN) past North Central (MN) 97-45

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Burt Hedstrom had 18 points and 10 rebounds as St. Thomas (MN) routed North Central (MN) 97-45 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Cunningham, Ryan Lindberg and Brooks Allen added 16 points apiece for the Tommies (7-7). Allen also had eight rebounds and five assists.

St. Thomas posted a season-high 29 assists.

St. Thomas dominated the first half and led 44-22 at intermission. The Tommies' 53 second-half points marked a season best for the team.

Micah Filer had 17 points to lead the Rams. Seth Fuqua added six rebounds. Tanner Holtman had five points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

COLLEGE SPORTS
