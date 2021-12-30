ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Various benefits of obtaining Michigan medical card

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357upv_0dYo0V2W00

Michigan medical cards are legal in the state, as long as you have a qualifying medical condition. These cards are not a replacement for a doctor’s prescription. However, if you have a health condition that warrants marijuana use, this card may be the right option for you. The application process is relatively simple and can be completed in less than an hour.

Get an Evaluation

If you are interested in obtaining a Michigan card, you need to first get an evaluation from a doctor who is licensed to prescribe cannabis. This evaluation will be similar to any other doctor’s visit. Your physician will perform a standard physical exam, review your medical history, and discuss your treatment options. Your doctor will also be able to answer any questions you might have about the benefits of cannabis. Your Michigan medical card will be valid for one year, so you need to ensure it is not expired.

Use Medical Marijuana While Traveling

Getting a medical card from Michigan will allow you to use medical marijuana while traveling outside the state. While several states recognize your card, some still require a doctor’s prescription. You’ll need to show your card at an airport, and be sure to bring proper identification. If you try to buy marijuana before boarding a plane, TSA officials will confiscate it.

Visit a Doctor

Once you’ve received your medical card, the next step is to visit a doctor and have a Michigan doctor certify your health condition. You’ll be notified via email when you have received the card from MMMP. Once you have a valid Michigan medical card, you can enjoy the benefits of medical marijuana and can visit any dispensaries. You’ll need to bring your card with you while visiting the dispensaries.

Need a Physician’ Approval

It’s not illegal to buy recreational marijuana in Michigan, but you need a physician’s approval before you can buy it. In fact, you can buy recreational marijuana with your Michigan medical card if you’re 18 or older. It’s important to remember that Michigan medical card benefits are not limited to a specific state. If you’re traveling, it’s best to check the laws of the state in which you’re traveling.

Provide Necessary Documents

The process of applying for a Michigan medical card is very straightforward. You’ll need to provide the necessary documentation and pay a $40 application fee. A consultation at a medical marijuana dispensary will cost around $200. Then, you’ll need to pay $150 every two years, or you’ll have to wait until you’re 21 again. If you’re in Michigan, you can legally buy and use recreational marijuana if you’re diagnosed with a qualifying condition.

A Lot of Other Advantages

In Michigan, a medical marijuana card will give you access to dispensaries that accept patients with certain conditions. You’ll have access to a wide range of products and can even use your card at dispensaries in other states. If you have a Michigan medical card, you can begin using it immediately. You’ll have a lot of other advantages to this type of marijuana, including increased access to dispensaries in Michigan.

Help You Find a Right Medicine

When using medical marijuana, you need a certified physician. While it’s still illegal under federal law, marijuana is widely used as a medicine in many states. By possessing a Michigan medical card, you can legally use marijuana and obtain the benefits it provides. Aside from the legality of marijuana, it will also increase your chances of employment.

Allow You to Access Marijuana

It will also allow you to access dispensaries in other states. It’s also helpful to know that the state’s regulations on cannabis use are very liberal. This means that it’s easier for you to get the medicine that you need without paying high-priced drug bills. If you’re not comfortable with this, consider getting a Michigan medical card instead.

Comments / 4

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamp SNAP benefit schedule for each state

Millions of Americans collect food stamp SNAP benefits each month to purchase their families groceries. The funds are given to low income families on a preloaded card that can be used at participating grocery and convenience stores. Each month the card is loaded in the same day, but what day...
POLITICS
abc12.com

Michigan cracking down on bottle return fraud with new laws

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan will be getting tougher on fraud with the state's bottle return law. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed four bills Monday setting up a new $1 million fund through Michigan State Police to provide grants for local law enforcement to investigate and prosecute violators. The funding will...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
CBS Detroit

Here Are Some New Laws Rolling Out In Michigan This Year

LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The start of a new year also bring new state laws in Michigan. Here are some important laws that will be rolling out this year:. On Feb. 3, Michigan will officially drop its tampon tax. This will remove the 6% sale and use tax on all feminine hygiene products, which means on average a 50 cent drop on most products.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Tsa#Marijuana Dispensaries#Marijuana Dispensary#Mmmp
Cars 108

Why Are Massive Amounts of People Moving Out of Michigan?

Michigan is the state we call home, but more and more people are deciding to leave Michigan. The latest census data shows that Michigan's overall population grew by 2% since 2010. That sounds good on the surface, but that's a small growth and it doesn't show the number of people that have decided to leave in the last couple of years.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WSJM

Michigan Likely Overpaid Billions In Unemployment Benefits

From the Associated Press — Michigan likely paid about $8.5 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits over a 19-month period during the coronavirus pandemic, far more than previously estimated, according to a report released by the state. The figure reported Wednesday comes more than a year after the agency expected fraud losses in the “hundreds of millions” of dollars. Auditors have since reported that the agency improperly paid $3.9 billion to claimants who were later deemed ineligible. New Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale says she is outraged and frustrated, but progress is being made. The fraud rate is way down compared to early in the pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan will allow tax deduction for gambling losses

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan will start allowing people to claim a state income tax deduction for gambling losses they claim on their federal tax return. The law, enacted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week, is effective for the 2021 tax year and beyond. It is expected to reduce state...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Omicron variant of coronavirus now in 18 Michigan counties, latest data shows

The number of confirmed omicron coronavirus cases in Michigan jumped on Monday to 289. This was up from 75 last week. Omicron has now been identified in the following 18 counties: Allegan, Calhoun, Clinton, Genesee, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Marquette, Monroe, Oakland, Ottawa, Saginaw, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. There also have been 11 confirmed cases within the Michigan Department of Corrections system.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan COVID-19 data for Thursday, Dec. 30: Largest counties lead record case spike

Thirty-seven of Michigan’s 83 counties reported week-over-week increases in new COVID-19 cases for the week of Dec. 23-29. While that’s considerably fewer than two weeks ago when 76 counties reported an increase, the state has continued to see a rise in coronavirus case rates. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, Michigan’s seven-day average reached a pandemic-high 8,402 confirmed cases per day.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Redistricting commission approves new maps, teacher shortage addressed: The week in Michigan politics

LANSING, MI — It was a historic week in Michigan politics as the state set its new political boundaries for the next decade. Democrats gained a competitive edge in a state long dominated by Republican-drawn district lines, but the maps could be upended by litigation arguing the slashing of Black majority districts violates the Voting Rights Act.
MICHIGAN STATE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

63K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy