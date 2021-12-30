ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

HS scoreboard (12-29-21)

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BELYQ_0dYo0BdE00

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball holiday tournaments on Wednesday featuring video the Sages Holiday Hoopla, BSN Classic, State Farm Classic, Teutopolis-Effingham girls’ basketball at the Charleston Holiday Tournament, St. Anthony and Lincoln-Way East at the Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic, along with Effingham and Chicago Brooks.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Sages Holiday Hoopla:

Monticello 50, Tuscola 34

Neoga 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31

Oakwood 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44

Clinton 58, Ridgeview 47

State Farm Classic:

El Paso-Gridley 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 36

BSN Classic:

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 49, Salt Fork 43

Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic:

Lincoln-Way East 64, St. Anthony 47

Chicago Brooks 67, Effingham 42

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Sages Holiday Hoopla:

Neoga 49, Tuscola 36

Clinton 45, Ridgeview 22

Monticello 57, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Stark County 23

State Farm Classic:

Brimfield 42, Paris 40

BSN Classic:

Benton Central (IN) 60, Salt Fork 26

Charleston Holiday Tournament:

Teutopolis 49, Effingham 30

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Shut the Barn Door

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — In episode 99 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 76-53 win at Minnesota, in the Illini’s first game since Dec. 22 following a COVID-19 pause. Kofi Cockburn put up a game high 29 points and 10 rebounds for his 36th career double-double, as the […]
NBA
The Morning Call

District 11 boys basketball classifications based on enrollment for 2022-23 and 2023-24

Earlier this week, the PIAA issued the new classification breakdown for schools based on the projected enrollment of boys and girls in each school. Remember, schools can opt to play up in classification, but can’t move down. For example, we’ve heard that Central Catholic, while listed in Class 3A based on enrollment, will still play “up” at the 4A level in the upcoming two-year cycle in boys ...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Weather#Alvin#Highschool#Bsn Classic#Teutopolis Effingham#Monticello 50#Paxton Buckley Loda#El Paso Gridley 60#Salt Fork#Lincoln Way East 64#Brooks 67#Stark County#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Illini basketball returns to practice after COVID-19 pause, set to play two games in three days this week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s basketball team was back on the practice court Sunday afternoon, following its COVID-19 pause. The Illini were scheduled to play at Minnesota on Sunday evening in Minneapolis but the game was postponed to Tuesday, in accordance with the Big Ten’s return to play protocols following positive COVID-19 results within […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois blasts Minnesota in return from COVID-19 pause

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — Pause? What pause? Illinois basketball had little to no rust in its return to competition Tuesday night at Williams Arena, blasting Minnesota on its home court 76-53. It was the first game for the Illini (10-3, 3-0) in 13 days following a post Christmas COVID-19 pause, after 10 players tested positive […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCIA

Man sentenced for threatening Sheriff’s deputies

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Monday that a Moweaqua man has been sentenced to four years in prison for threatening two Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies. Kroncke said that on Aug. 11, Travis Sinnard, 27, threatened to cut the deputies’ throats when they attempted to serve him a protection […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Man found dead in car that caught fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Deputies were dispatched to an area near 2600 East Road at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday in response to a report of a person trapped in a car that caught on fire. When they arrived at the scene, deputies saw a burning car parked in a driveway of a house. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Nature preserve expanding by 60 acres

RURAL VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A nature preserve in the Villa Grove area is expanding thanks to the estate of a local farmer. Grand Prairie Friends, a group that restores open spaces across several area counties, said the Edna Edwards Burnett Land & Water Reserve is expanding from 20 to 80 acres. The preserve […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
WCIA

Man injured in Monday afternoon shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on North Water Street near East Waggoner Street just before 3 p.m. Police said the victim was driving on Water Street when he was shot at by someone in a black Chevrolet Equinox. The […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police still looking for September shooting suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Macon County are asking for the public’s help to track down a murder suspect who’s been wanted since September. Decatur Police and Crime Stoppers of Decatur and Macon County highlighted the September 19 incident as their latest “Crime of the Week.” That morning, Decatur police responded to the 1300 […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

RECAP: Governor Pritzker gives COVID update Monday

The press conference ended at 1:47 p.m. Scroll below for updates. Updates: JBP: nearly 90% of Illinois seniors are fully vaccinated. 75% of seniors are boosted. JBP: must approach January with “a good deal of caution.” JBP: ICU beds are “frighteningly limited.” JBP: communities can request a state-run vaccination clinic by visiting the IDPH website. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCIA

Danville School District going fully remote due to COVID-19 concerns

(UPDATE 2:50 p.m. 01/04/22) — School officials just posted to Facebook, advising parents and guardians to check lunch bags, which were distributed on Tuesday, because they may have foods that some students are are allergic to. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Due to the increased number of COVID-19 exposures and positive cases of staff, students and […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Bradley Police: Visitation and funeral service for Sergeant Rittmanic

BRADLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bradley Police Department continues to mourn the loss of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic after she was killed in the line of duty while serving the citizens of Bradley on Dec. 30, 2021. Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was born on October 6, 1972. She was a 21-year law enforcement veteran, having served as […]
BRADLEY, IL
WCIA

REPORT: Tony Petersen out as Illinois offensive coordinator

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen is out after just one season with the Illini, per a report from Jeremy Werner at Illini Inquirer. Petersen came to Champaign from Appalachian State, where he served in the same position with the Mountaineers. Under Petersen, Illinois had the 11th ranked scoring offense in the Big […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Health officials concerned with Covid surge

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated and get their booster shot. Vermilion County Health Department and a health official at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Champaign County both say they are seeing a surge of Covid-19 cases. Doug Toole in Vermilion County says they have […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy