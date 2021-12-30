HS scoreboard (12-29-21)

Earlier this week, the PIAA issued the new classification breakdown for schools based on the projected enrollment of boys and girls in each school. Remember, schools can opt to play up in classification, but can’t move down. For example, we’ve heard that Central Catholic, while listed in Class 3A based on enrollment, will still play “up” at the 4A level in the upcoming two-year cycle in boys ...

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO