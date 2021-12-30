ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden asks Supreme Court to review decisions on 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JboE_0dYnzcLQ00

The Biden administration on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to review its case seeking to end the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Earlier this month, three Republican-appointed judges for the U.S. 5th Circuit Court rejected the White House's appeal to allow an end the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, and upheld a lower court's determination that Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) termination of the policy under the Biden administration was illegal.

Soon after assuming office, the Biden administration sought to end MPP, but Texas and Missouri sued in an effort to keep the policy in place, calling it a "common sense" approach to asylum law.

Immigration advocates, meanwhile, say that the MPP is in violation of U.S. statute as well as the U.S.'s international obligations to give asylum-seekers a safe place to wait as their applications are processed.

The 5th Circuit's decision was written by Trump appointed Judge Andrew Oldham, who said that DHS's proposed approach to the policy was "as unlawful as it is illogical."

In its petition to the Supreme Court, the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Biden administration said that the Supreme Court should review this case as previous decisions against ending MPP were made on "erroneous interpretations" of federal laws — namely the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The DOJ noted that the court of appeals ruled that U.S. code requires DHS to maintain the "Remain in Mexico" policy. The DOJ argued that if this is correct, then all other administrations — including the Trump administration — were in violation of federal law since 1997, when the specific section of the code in question went into effect.

The DOJ further argued that the lower court had erred in its decision that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas 's decision earlier this year to terminate MPP had no legal effect. The department stated that Mayorkas had done "exactly" what he was supposed to do and the court of appeals' decision "ignored bedrock principles of administrative law."

"In short, the lower courts have commanded DHS to implement and enforce the short-lived and controversial MPP program in perpetuity. And they have done so despite determinations by the politically accountable Executive Branch that MPP is not the best tool for deterring unlawful migration; that MPP exposes migrants to unacceptable risks; and that MPP detracts from the Executive’s foreign-relations efforts to manage regional migration," the petition stated.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Times

Illegal immigrants test limits of Second Amendment in case now pending at Supreme Court

Felix Alva took to the streets of Denver in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. He cruised downtown, jeering at police. He became drunk and challenged officers to fights, at one point telling an undercover police officer that “this ain’t no peaceful protest.” He waved a pistol at bystanders and at one point, according to investigators, fired eight shots into the air at a police helicopter circling overhead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kiwaradio.com

Ag industry awaiting decisions on Supreme Court cases

IARN — The new year is already looking to be a big one for several agricultural groups and stakeholders as the Supreme Court will likely hear several high-stakes cases that could affect America’s farmers and ranchers. According to a DTN report, the court recently distributed three of four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
bloomberglaw.com

Covid Shot-or-Test Rule Opponents Press Supreme Court for Stay

Covid-19 is a societal health problem and not a workplace hazard that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration can regulate with its vaccinate-or-test rule for large employers, a coalition of states and an alliance of business groups told the U.S. Supreme Court. The Republican-led states and industry organizations filed their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Republican#The White House#Mpp#Dhs#The 5th Circuit#The Department Of Justice#Doj
americanmilitarynews.com

Supreme Court will hear arguments on Biden vaccine rules

The U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear arguments on an expedited basis on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers. The justices will take up both cases on Jan. 7. One involves an Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Wyden, Merkley, Colleagues Condemn Reimplementation of ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy; Urge Biden-Harris Administration to Reverse Expansion of the Program

While the lawmakers understand the reimplementation is compelled by a court order, the program’s expansion was not required. December 24, 2021 - Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley this week joined colleagues in expressing their deep disappointment in the reimplementation of the Migrant. Protection...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Federal Court Hands Victory To Opponents Of Vaccine Mandates, Biden overstepped Congress

Head Start employees will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep their job, according to a federal court ruling Saturday. A federal district court handed a victory to the 24 states who sued the over the requirement that Head Start employees get a COVID-19 vaccine. Judge Terry Doughty said the move by President Joe Biden unlawfully bypassed the powers of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Supreme Court refuses to say whether justices have received COVID booster

The Supreme Court says all nine justices have received COVID-19 booster shots. The court’s confirmation came Tuesday amid the omicron variant surging and in-person arguments over vaccines scheduled at the court on Friday. The court confirmed that the justices have received boosters only after The Associated Press published a story saying the high court would not say […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

434K+
Followers
52K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy