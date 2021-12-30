ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple cars crash together on Kansas highway, leaving 2 with serious injuries

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 6 days ago

MORRIS COUNTY (KSNT) – A multi-car crash on Wednesday afternoon left two drivers with serious injuries.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 3:26 p.m. on Dec. 29 on US highway 177 near mile marker 80.25, a Chevy Malibu was heading northbound following a slow-moving tractor and another uninvolved vehicle. A Ford F-150 rear-ended the Malibu, which lost control, rotated counterclockwise and was perpendicular to the road.

A third vehicle, a GMC Canyon, struck the passenger side of the Malibu. Both the Malibu and the GMC came to a rest in the west ditch. The Ford F-150 drove a short distance north before coming to a stop on the west shoulder.

Both the driver of the GMC and the Malibu, a 19-year-old and an 81-year-old, were left with serious injuries and transported to the Morris County Hospital and Stormont Vail Hospital, respectively. The driver of the Ford F-150, a 42-year-old, was left with minor injuries while an 8-month-old baby that was also in the car was unharmed.

