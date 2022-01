Orlov day-to-day, Backstrom and Oshie still out sick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Just when it looked like the Capitals were getting healthy, more issues have cropped up for the team. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov did not practice Wednesday due to an upper-body injury. Head coach Peter Laviolette called him day-to-day. In addition, Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie both missed practice as well with a non-COVID illness.

