Educator of the Week: Miss Debbie from California Virtual Academy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A 7th-grade teacher from California Virtual Academy Fresno is making an impact on her students through the computer screen.

Her students say even though they are not in a physical classroom, they’ve all become close because of their teacher.

Miss Debbie Ponce de Leon or Miss Debbie as her students call her learned she was nominated and selected for KSEE24’s Educator of the Week on Zoom with her entire class and principal present.

The 7th-grade California Virtual Academy English teacher has been with the school for 6 years.

She says it’s all about connecting with each student.

“I think having fun together is the most amazing thing and getting to know one another even though we are in a virtual environment is absolutely possible. And just forming those relationships and working hard every day,” explained Miss Debbie.

Her students say she makes learning enjoyable and has helped them all to become friends in the virtual classroom.

“Miss Debbie has really helped me socialize more and made me feel comfortable with who I am,” said a student.

Miss Debbie was overcome with emotion after hearing her students’ testimonies.

“They have me in tears. It is all, you guys. You bring joy to me every single day. And I just want to thank all of you. Thank you,” said Miss Debbie.

Miss Debbie earned $124 to GW School Supply. A well-deserved recognition for an educator making a difference.

