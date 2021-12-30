ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Rare multi-point night in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hagelin scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-3...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Hagelin
Person
Nic Dowd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals#Predators
985thesportshub.com

Brown’s 50-point night powers comeback win for Celtics

Jaylen Brown scored 50 points as the Celtics made a furious charge late to defeat the Orlando Magic 116-111 in overtime at TD Garden on Sunday night. The 7-win Magic erased an early deficit, pulled ahead of the C’s in the third quarter, and held a 14-point advantage with four minutes left. With Terence Ross (33 points) cruising, lackluster Boston defense and tons of turnovers (21 for the game), it looked like the C’s would go from a win over the NBA’s best in the Suns on New Year’s Eve to a loss against one of the league’s worst to kick off 2022.
NBA
CBS Sports

Senators' Chris Tierney: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Tierney was designated for the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday. Tierney was held without a point in his last nine appearances, his longest drought of the season. After scoring four goals through the month of October, the center hasn't scored since Nov. 2.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Panthers' Mason Marchment: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Marchment was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday. Marchment's status for Tuesday's contest with Calgary is doubtful. The 26-year-old has recorded one goal and one assist over his two NHL contests since returning from an upper-body injury.
NHL
NBC Washington

Mackenzie Blackwood Gaffe Allows Capitals to Salvage Point in OT Loss to Devils

Blackwood gaffe allows Caps to salvage point in OT loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A horrible third-period turnover by Mackenzie Blackwood allowed the Capitals to force overtime, but Washington's overtime woes continued in a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Here are some observations from...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, has two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy