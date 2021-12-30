Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Rare multi-point night in win

Jaylen Brown scored 50 points as the Celtics made a furious charge late to defeat the Orlando Magic 116-111 in overtime at TD Garden on Sunday night. The 7-win Magic erased an early deficit, pulled ahead of the C’s in the third quarter, and held a 14-point advantage with four minutes left. With Terence Ross (33 points) cruising, lackluster Boston defense and tons of turnovers (21 for the game), it looked like the C’s would go from a win over the NBA’s best in the Suns on New Year’s Eve to a loss against one of the league’s worst to kick off 2022.
Comments / 0