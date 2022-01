SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — “The State of Hockey” keeps producing sold-out hockey games. The NHL Winter Classic was Saturday at Target Field, and Sunday the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers and the University of St. Thomas Tommies met up for an exhibition. No, they weren’t outdoors, but playing hockey inside South St. Paul’s Doug Woog Arena is another classic Minnesota experience. “I think it’s awesome,” said Jack Barzee, a former hockey scout in attendance. “I have a lot of history in this building. I spent a lot of years scouting hockey and watching the games here.” The Gophers are in their...

SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO