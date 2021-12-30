Pittston Area girls basketball tops Wyoming Area to win tournament title

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Four Pittston Area players finished in double figures to lead the Patriots to a 52-25 win over rival Wyoming Area on Wednesday night to win the Marsico Tournament championship at Old Forge.

Kallie Booth and Ava Callahan each scored 12 points while Daniella Ranielli and Leah Zambetti finished with 10 apiece.

Rosalind Tart scored seven point to top the Warriors.

Old Forge 32, Wyoming Seminary 24

Talia Piragus scored more than half of Old Forge’s points, finishing with 19 to lead the host Blue Devils to a win in the consolation game of the Marsico Tournament.

Cassidy Skoranski led the Blue Knights with eight points as the Blue Devils defense clamped down to hold Seminary to eight points after halftime.

Hazleton Area 50, Marion Center 39

Lacie Kringe scored 21 points and added seven steals to help the Cougars win at the Truance Holiday Tournament at Punxsutawney High School.

Brianna Kennedy added 12 points and six rebounds. Hazleton Area will play for the tournament championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Nanticoke Area 43, Berwick 36

After a 3-3 first quarter, the host Trojans managed to shake off a halftime deficit and beat the Bulldogs. Riley Baird scored 16 points to lead the effort while Claire Aufiero scored 12.

Berwick got 18 points from Rae Anna Andreas and 11 from Gabby Starr.

Wilkes-Barre Area 45, Hanover Area 22

Gloria Adjayi scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the first half to lead the Wolfpack to a commanding 32-9 lead at the break. Reagen Holden added 10 points in the win.

Kyleen McCance scored all but two buckets for the Hawkeyes, finishing with 18 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 47, Bethlehem Catholic 43

Josin Guerra scored a game-high 24 points and was named MVP of the consolation game of the Allentown Allen Christmas Tournament.

Marian Catholic 63, MMI Prep 36

Visiting Marian Catholic used a big second quarter to take a 35-16 lead into halftime and pull away from there for the win.

Ryan Sones led the Preppers with 12 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 52, Wyoming Area 25

PITTSTON AREA (52) — Daniella Ranielli 4 1-1 10, Kallie Booth 5 2-5 12, Maddie Karp 0 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 3 3-4 12, Leah Zambetti 3 4-4 10, Rowan Lazevnick 0 2-2 2, Ella O’Brien 0 0-0 0, Julia Moran 0 2-4 2, Grace Callahan 0 0-0 0, Amanda Fath 2 0-0 4, Ava Butcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-20 52.

WYOMING AREA (25) — Morgan Slusser 0 0-0 0, Olivia Allen 0 0-0 0, Victoria Krupkevich 0 0-0 0, Rosalind Tart 2 3-4 7, Halle Kranson 2 0-0 5, Joselyn Williams 0 2-2 2, Krea Bonita 0 0-0 0, Olivia Rome 1 0-2 2, Morgan Janeski 1 2-5 4, Anna Wisnewski 1 2-4 5. Totals 7 9-17 25.

Pittston Area`12`9`14`17 — 52

Wyoming Area`3`9`7`6 — 25

Three-point goals — PA 4 (A. Callahan 3, Ranielli); WA 2 (Kranson, Wisnewski)

Old Forge 32, Wyoming Seminary 24

WYOMING SEMINARY (24) — Cassidy Skoranski 3 0-0 8, Dallas Hanson-Richart 0 0-0 0, Clare Griffin 2 0-4 4, Teagan Jackett 3 0-1 6, Margaret Ganter 1 0-1 2, Haley Smeraldi 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 0-6 24.

OLD FORGE (32) — Lauryn Olivieri 2 0-1 4, Samantha Greenfield 0 0-0 0, Bella Nee 2 0-1 4, Jewla McCullon 0 0-0 0, Brooke Arnold 2 0-0 4, Talia Piragus 7 5-6 19, Leah Domiano 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 6-10 32.

Wyo. Seminary`2`14`6`2 — 24

Old Forge`7`10`8`7 — 32

Three-point goals — SEM 2 (Skoranski 2); OF 0

Hazleton Area 50, Marion Center 39

HAZLETON AREA (50) — Kyli Kilker 0 0-0 0, Lacie Kringe 9 2-5 21, Kaci Kilker 3 2-2 8, Reese Kaschak 0 0-0 0, Haley Yost 0 0-0 0, Olivia Williams 0 0-1 0, Taylor Kilker 3 1-2 7, Sophia Shults 1 0-2 2, Brianna Kennedy 5 2-4 12. Totals 21 7-16 50.

MARION CENTER (39) — Miller 1 3-4 5, Ka. Elkin 3 2-4 10, Lipsie 2 2-2 6, Semetkesky 0 0-0 0, Bick 2 0-0 4, Ke. Elkin 5 2-5 12, Beer 1 0-0 2, Armstrong 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-15 39.

Hazleton Area`7`16`18`9 — 50

Marion Center`12`11`12`4 — 39

Three-point goals — HAZ 1 (Kringe); MC 2 (Ka. Elkin 2)

Nanticoke Area 43, Berwick 38

BERWICK (38) — Sarina DeFinnis 0 0-0 0, Rae Anna Andreas 6 5-9 18, Carly Ochs 1 0-0 3, Rachel Whitenight 2 0-1 4, Mikayla Shawyer 0 0-0 0, Alysa Lewis 0 0-0 0, Ally Knorr 0 0-0 0, Gabby Starr 5 0-0 11, Sadie Zehner 1 0-0 2, Ava Peters 0 0-0 0, Emma Klinger 0 0-0 0, Emma Taney 0 0-0 0, Abby Hess 0 0-0 0, Haylee Macker 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-10 38.

NANTICOKE AREA (43) — Tiara Thomas 1 3-4 5, Alivia Evans 0 0-0 0, Hailey Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Reed 1 0-0 3, Sophia Lukowski 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Majiros 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Biehl 1 1-2 3, Claire Aufiero 4 2-2 12, Shaylee Heffron 1 2-3 4, Riley Baird 4 7-7 16, Cerenity Eldridge 0 0-0 0, Brooke Felici 0 0-0 0, Kylie Albert 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 15-18 43.

Berwick`3`15`5`15 — 38

Nanitcoke Area`3`13`11`16 — 43

Three-point goals — BER 3 (Andreas, Ochs, Starr); NAN 4 (Aufiero 2, Reed, Baird)

Wilkes-Barre Area 45, Hanover Area 22

HANOVER AREA (22) — Riley Corbett 2 0-0 4, Kayla Gist 0 0-0 0, Brenna Slusser 0 0-0 0, Kyleen McCance 5 7-8 18, Izzy Curcio 0 0-0 0, Allie Sheridan 0 0-0 0, Amaya Shutes 0 0-1 0. Totals 7 7-9 22.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (45) — Natalia Credle 1 0-0 2, Danayjha Moore 4 0-0 8, Mackenzie Evans 1 0-0 2, Mahogany Robinson 0 0-0 0, Reagen Holden 4 0-0 10, Eternity Aiken 0 0-0 0, D. Thornton 1 0-0 3, Jersuly Nazario 0 0-0 0, Shelby Ardo Boyko 3 0-0 6, Emma Krawczeniuk 0 0-0 0, Katie Keating 0 0-0 0, Gloria Adjayi 7 0-0 14. Totals 21 0-0 45.

Hanover Area`6`3`5`8 — 22

Wilkes-Barre Area`13`19`4`9 — 45

Three-point goals — HAN 1 (McCance); WBA 3 (Holden 2, Thornton)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 47, Bethlehem Catholic 43

HAZLETON AREA (47) — Josin Guerra 8 5-7 24, Luke Gennaro 2 0-0 5, Khalid Morrieson 3 0-0 6, Matt Cusatis 1 0-0 2, Connor Shamany 0 0-0 0, Eliued Lopez 2 0-0 4, Nick Hebel 1 0-0 2, Joe Marshall 1 0-0 2, Sammy Guzman 1 0-0 2, Chris Catrone 0 0-0 0, Richie Rossi 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-7 47.

BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC (43) — Caden Vermuelen 0 0-0 0, Josh Farrell 1 2-4 5, Joseph Barnes 6 1-2 14, Nate Rivera 3 0-0 8, Juan Brown 3 0-0 7, Kuwasi Wellington 2 0-0 4, Nazijah Jones 1 1-2 3, Derek Wescoe 0 0-0 0, Dywane Chess 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-8 43.

Hazleton Area`8`14`13`12 — 47

Becahi`13`5`7`18 — 43

Three-point goals — HAZ 4 (Guerra 3, Gennaro); BC 5 (Rivera 2, Farrell, Barnes, Brown)

Marian Catholic 63, MMI Prep 36

MARIAN CATHOLIC (63) — Logan Fritz 3 0-0 7, Jose Espaillat-Turbi 6 0-0 14, Yohan Viscaino 0 0-0 0, Michael Silliman 0 0-0 0, James Redino 0 1-2 1, Frank Valente 7 1-2 18, Jose Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Joey Walko 0 0-0 0, Jesse Rodino 2 2-2 7, Jake Bobish 0 0-0 0, Brendan Lonergan 5 2-4 12, Julius Currie 2 0-0 4, Gabe Trifiro 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-10 63.

MMI PREP (36) — Nick Pantages 0 0-0 0, Edgar Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Ryan Sones 5 2-4 12, Chance Eyerly 3 2-8 8, Brendon Brobst 0 2-2 2, Thomas Mayernik 4 0-2 8, Josh Witner 0 0-0 0, Carson Valkusky 3 0-0 6, Hayden Schwabe 0 0-0 0, Aiden Hoiser 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-16 36.

Marian Catholic`12`23`11`17 — 63

MMI Prep`8`8`13`7 — 36

Three-point goals — MC 7 (Valente 3, Espaillat-Turbi 2, Fritz, Rodino); MMI 0