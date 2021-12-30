ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kuznetsov scores late goal, Capitals beat Predators 5-3

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a late short-handed goal in his return from an 18-day absence to put the Washington Capitals ahead for good in a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Kuznetsov converted on a crafty wrist shot from a tight angle to...

The Associated Press

Predators beat Vegas 3-2, move into 1st in Central Division

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night. Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which extended its current run to 9-1-1. The victory moved the Predators past St. Louis into first place in the Central Division with 44 points.
NHL
Connecticut Post

Nico Hischier scores in overtime, Devils beat Capitals 4-3

Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left.
NHL
State
Washington State
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Pastrnak scores tiebreaker in 3rd, Bruins beat Devils 5-3

David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:49 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Tuesday night. Curtis Lazar had a goal and an assist, Oskar Steen scored his first career goal and the Bruins won their third straight since returning to the ice after they had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19.
NHL
Person
Carl Hagelin
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Lars Eller
Person
Yakov Trenin
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Nic Dowd
Person
Ilya Samsonov
Terry gets 1st NHL hat trick as Ducks defeat Flyers 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his first NHL hat trick and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Tuesday night. The right wing is third in the league with 21 goals, including 11 that have tied the game or given the Ducks a lead. He had a pair of goals in the first period and completed the first hat trick of his five-year career on an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining.
NHL
Daily Collegian

UMass scores late to beat Merrimack 4-3 on Monday night

Scott Morrow and Ty Farmer’s multi-point nights guided the Massachusetts hockey team to a 4-3 win over Merrimack on Monday night. The fourth meeting between No. 10 UMass (10-4-2, 7-2-2 Hockey East) and the Warriors (7-10-1, 3-7-0 HEA) was announced just a few days prior to the midweek matchup after the Minutemen had their original series against Union postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. UMass hadn’t taken the ice in nearly four weeks prior and had returning players like Josh Lopina and Garrett Wait that needed game shifts, making it that much more important to play Monday’s game.
AMHERST, MA
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL

