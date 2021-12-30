ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor signs off on new state House map

By Alyssa Bitsie
 6 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor signed off on the state’s new House map which shifted some boundaries of congressional seats. In a statement, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called the map sound saying in part, it is representative and respectful of New Mexico’s varied communities. Republicans disagree.

House Republican Leader, Jim Townsend, says in a statement, in part, the audacity of those in power to essentially carve out districts to benefit themselves and their party should not be overlooked. It’s not clear when the governor will sign the hotly debated state Senate map. She has until 12 p.m. on January 6.

glenn
6d ago

Definitely not about the people but all about the party. Make it fair cut the state into four equal squares. 4 representatives 2 senators

Reply
4
 

