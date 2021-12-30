ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kith x New Balance 990v1 ‘Dusty Rose’ Releasing in 2022

Cover picture for the articleComing soon from Ronnie Fieg is the New Balance 990v1 ‘Dusty Rose’ that’s part of the Kith 10-year Anniversary collection. Looking closer, this New Balance 990v1 comes with Dusty Pink across...

hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retro Fall 2022 Release Preview

Just last week, Jordan Brand previewed a small part of their upcoming 2022 line-up. Air Jordan 1s, 4s, 6s, and the like were all at the helm, though many were unveiled by leakers many months in advance. One in particular, @zsneakerheadz, often has an early scoop on what’s upcoming, and the insider has just delivered a more detailed look at next year’s Fall-bound standouts.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” Expected To Release Spring 2022

Historically overshadowed by other options in #23’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 9 is set to fight for the spotlight in 2022, as it’s expected to arrive in a handful of retro colorways. Among the rumored releases is a “Black/University Red/Particle Grey/White” option. Although early-images...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Leaked Images of New adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR Surface

Thanks to sneaker insider @sneakerjamz_new, we now have leaked images of what is believed to be a new. The leak of the potential upcoming silhouette features a design reminiscent of the existing model, sporting a white base and black rubber treads on the outsoles. The slip-on is constructed from a single piece of foam made up of a blend of lightweight EVA. Highlights are a spread of openings in various shapes other than the classic ovals to provide ventilation on the toebox and lateral sections. Unlike the existing YEEZY FOAM RNNR that comes engraved with the adidas and YEEZY branding, only the adidas Originals logo is included.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Air Jordan 11 Adapt ‘Dark Powder Blue’ Is Releasing Soon

Jordan Brand has another iteration of the popular Air Jordan 11 sneaker dropping soon. After re-releasing the “Cool Grey” colorway on Dec. 11 in celebration of the style’s 20th anniversary, the brand confirmed on the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 11 “Dark Powder Blue” will hit shelves before month’s end. The latest style features a clean white gridded translucent upper that’s combined with subtle light blue and reflective accents throughout the material. Unlike its basketball counterpart, this version of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium nubuck leather on the mudguard. Rounding out the design are buttons that appear at...
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Orlando" Officially Unveiled: Photos

Penny Hardaway was responsible for some pretty incredible sneaker trends as far as basketball is concerned. He helped popularize the Foamposite, and he also came through with some incredible signature shoes. One such model was his first which is the Nike Air Max Penny 1. This silhouette had a lot of great colorways, including the OG "Orlando" which was based off of the color scheme of the Magic.
APPAREL
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Celebrates The 40th Anniversary Of The Air Force 1 With The “Shapeless, Formless, Limitless” Colorway

In honor of the Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary, Nike has prepared a number of limited-edition colorways, which have incorporated both retro and Eastern influences alike. The brand’s latest reveal — the “Shapeless, Formless, Limitless” — more closely follows the “Nai Ke” pair’s example with its exploration of East Asian aesthetics.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 36 "Sunset" Has an Official Release Date

Since the release of the Air Jordan 36, the silhouette has gained immense momentum amongst sneaker fans. Adding to its Jordan Brand fleet is the Air Jordan 36 “Sunset” set to debut in early 2022. The forthcoming pair sees the Air Jordan 36 come in an orange and...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Supreme and Timberland Tap New York Yankees For New Boot Collab

Supreme and Timberland have joined forces yet again but this time, the duo has tapped a legendary MLB franchise for a three-way collab coming soon. Hot on the heels of the winter-ready The North Face x Supreme apparel collection drop this month, the streetwear label and the outdoors wear company are collaborating with New York Yankees for a trio of Timberland x Supreme x NY Yankees Field Boots arriving before week’s end. This lineup of the classic Timberland Field Boots will include the black, red, and brown color schemes and each pair is constructed with waterproof premium nubuck panels on the upper...
MLB
Footwear News

6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Nike’s Jordan sneakers are getting more expensive in 2022

Jordan Brand revealed its Spring 2022 collection over the weekend, giving sneakerheads a better look at next year’s releases. Amid new Air Jordan designs, however, the brand revealed price increases across the board: Retro models, including two color schemes of the Air Jordan 3 and 4, will now cost $210 instead of $190, while other models, like the Air Jordan 9, been bumped from $190 to $200.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

PUMA and The Marathon Clothing Honor Nipsey Hussle With New Capsule

And Nipsey Hussle‘s brand The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have reunited to honor the late rapper. Titled “MOGUL,” the collaborative effort marks PUMA x TMC’s third collection of the year and is inspired by the Groovey Lew-designed tracksuit that Hussle wore during the Victory Lap campaign. Washed in gray with red and blue accents, the four-piece collection includes a basketball sweater, matching sweatpants, a white t-shirt with a red dual-branded logo and navy PUMA Ralph Sampson sneakers with gold detailing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Trainer 1 ‘Coriander’ Official Images

The Nike Air Trainer 1 will make a strong comeback with some interesting colorways and collaborations. While Travis Scott’s Air Force 1 has been delayed, we have a new pair to go over. Launching in 2022 is the ‘Coriander’ iteration. This Nike Air Trainer 1 features a Coriander, Ashen Slate,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
themusicuniverse.com

Cardi B, Reebok drop new metallic apparel & sneaker collection

Latest capsule inspired by rapper’s NYC hometown at night. Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection “Let Me Be… In My World” this summer, the iconic brand and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues the rapper’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Huarache Gets Equipped With A Gum Bottom: Photos

This year, the Nike Air Huarache has been celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, the shoe has received a ton of great new colorways, and there have even been some retro releases to boot. With all eyes back on the Huarache, it appears as though Nike is planning some big things in 2022, as they know fans are always down for some new Huarache offerings. In fact, the images below depict a Huarache that seems perfect for the summer months.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mx Rock’ Arrives Next Week

Kanye West and Adidas Originals have two iterations of the acclaimed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 dropping soon. The German sportswear announced on Twitter that the “Mx Rock” and “Blue Tint” colorways of the lifestyle runner will hit shelves before month’s end. The first Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mx Rock” colorway features a bevy of earthy brown tones along with gray shades throughout the Primeknit upper and is offset by an all-black stripe detail on the lateral side and on the heel’s pull tab. Rounding out the look are black shoelaces, a semi-translucent black midsole that houses the full-length Boost cushioning, and...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL

