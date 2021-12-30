ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres activate Alex Tuch off IR, recall Ethan Prow from taxi squad

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0dYnvD2r00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGAdq_0dYnvD2r00

Alex Tuch has been activated off injured reserve and will make his debut for the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils. Defenseman Ethan Prow has been recalled from the taxi squad and is in line to make his NHL debut.

Tuch, acquired in a trade with Vegas in November, has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He was set to make his debut last Monday against Columbus, but that game was postponed.

Tuch, 25, tallied 33 points (18+15) in 55 games for the Golden Knights last season. He has 139 points (61+78) in 255 career contests. He posted his most productive season during the NHL’s last full campaign in 2018-19, when he set career highs in goals (20), assists (32), and points (52) in 74 games.

Sabres assistant coach Matt Ellis said Wednesday morning that defenseman Colin Miller will miss the game due to an injury, making Prow’s recall necessary. He was reassigned from the Rochester Americans to the taxi squad earlier in the day.

The 29-year-old right-shot d-man has played in 273 professional games over the last seven seasons, including 243 in the AHL.

Buffalo will be without five forwards (Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons, Vinnie Hinostroza and Mark Jankowski), defenseman Jacob Bryson, and head coach Don Granato Wednesday night because they are currently in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Ellis will take over behind the bench.

Forward JJ Peterka is expected to make his NHL debut as well and Peyton Krebs (acquired in that trade along with Tuch) will also play his first game for the Sabres.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Sabres' Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Anders Bjork enter NHL Covid protocol

The practice plan was in place and coach Don Granato expressed excitement Monday to finally have time to introduce two recent additions to the Buffalo Sabres’ lineup, Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs, to the nuances they weren’t around to learn before the blockbuster November trade. That excitement turned...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks forward JJ Peterka named AHL Player of the Week

The American Hockey League announced Monday that Rochester Americans forward JJ Peterka has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 2, 2022. Peterka began the week by making his National Hockey League debut and finished it by tallying five points in two games for the Amerks.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks announce make-up dates with Penguins, Comets

The Rochester Americans announced Monday a pair of make-up dates for two games that were previously postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols. The team’s schedule updates include the following:. Rochester’s home game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL No. 398), originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22, has been rescheduled for...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinnie Hinostroza
Person
Ethan Prow
Person
Dylan Cozens
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Peyton Krebs
Person
Mark Jankowski
Person
Zemgus Girgensons
Person
Don Granato
Herald & Review

Blues activate Schenn off IR, put Neal, Joshua on taxi squad

The Blues activated forward Brayden Schenn off of injured reserve on Monday, giving them, for a rare time this season, their complete set of forwards. Along with that move, the Blues moved forwards James Neal, who cleared waivers earlier in the day, and Dakota Joshua, who had been on the COVID protocol list, on the taxi squad.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Tampa Bay Lightning reassign forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Tuesday. Fortier, 5-foot-10, 173 pounds, has played in 10 games with the Lightning this season, recording one goal. He made his NHL debut on November 30 at the St. Louis Blues and scored his first goal on December 21 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fortier has played in 17 games with Syracuse in 2021-22, recording four goals and 11 points. He ranks tied for fifth on the Crunch for goals and points. Fortier has skated in 51 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, registering 10 goals and 21 points.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch announce rescheduled games

AHL Game #281 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 3 and rescheduled for March 27, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. AHL Game # 365 (Belleville at Syracuse), originally scheduled for Dec. 17, has been rescheduled for Sunday, March 20 at 7 p.m. AHL Game...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell’s Ian Shane named ECAC Goaltender of the Week

ECAC Hockey announced Monday that freshman Ian Shane has been named the league’s MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Week after his stellar collegiate debut on Sunday night at Arizona State. Debuting in Division I’s closest rink to his hometown of Manhattan Beach, California – Arizona State’s Oceanside Ice Arena...
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ir#The Buffalo Sabres#The New Jersey Devils#The Rochester Americans#Ahl#Fingerlakes1 Com App#Iphone
gocheckers.com

Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi to Taxi Squad

The Florida Panthers today announced that they have recalled Aleksi Heponiemi to their taxi squad. Heponiemi has posted 13 points (4g, 9a) in 22 for Charlotte thus far, tying for fifth on the team in assists. A second-round pick in 2017, Heponiemi has previously logged two games for the Panthers this season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NHL

Detroit reassigns three to taxi squad

Barber, 27, joined the organization when he signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings prior the 2020-21 season and made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey. Barber has appeared in 55 games with the Griffins over the last two seasons, totaling 53 points (28-25-53) and 36 penalty minutes. Last season, he was named to the Central Division All-Star Team after leading Grand Rapids with 20 goals and 34 points in 32 games. The Pittsburgh, Penn., native is a veteran of 336 AHL games, posting 267 points (133-134-267) and 240 penalty minutes over seven seasons with the Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins. Barber previously saw NHL action with the Washington Capitals (2016-17) and Montreal Canadiens (2019-20), picking up two penalty minutes in 12 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger also has 15 points (5-10-15) in 38 career AHL postseason games.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues activate Brayden Schenn from IR, make roster moves

After months of waiting, the St. Louis Blues are healthy. Those words really need to concern the rest of the Central Division, because what the team’s been able to accomplish while being battered and beat around has been impressive. A fully healthy roster? Duck and cover. The Blues announced...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

63K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy