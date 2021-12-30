ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waymo Unveils Plans For A Robotaxi That Drives Without A Steering Wheel

Cover picture for the articleAutonomous vehicle pioneer Waymo has unveiled its design plans for a self-driving robotaxi that won’t have a steering wheel or pedals. The company announced it is teaming up with Chinese automaker Geely to make this vision a reality—which will come in the form of a Zeekr minivan comprising solely passenger seats....

Comments / 0

