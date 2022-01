Officials at the iconic Nurburgring say they are open to discussions with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali that could see the German Grand Prix return to its race calendar. The German Grand Prix has not been held since 2019 and despite a record 23 races scheduled in the 2022 season, F1 will not be heading to the country next year. That is despite Germany’s long history with the sport, as well as the connections with the Nurburgring - which last held a race in 2020 when the Eifel Grand Prix replaced one of the cancelled events in the Covid-hit...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO