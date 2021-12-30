ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downpours and possible strong storms late New Year’s Eve

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

(WOWK) — Showers and even thunderstorms are possible as we cross from 2021 into 2022 late Friday night and early Saturday morning. New models show a rapid intensification of rain shortly after midnight, meaning those who plan to be out after the arrival of the New Year should be prepared for rain and even some thunderstorms. Another large area of strong thunderstorms is possible later on Saturday as well for more of us. See the slideshow below for the latest projections of timing and placement of showers and storms.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe due to the warm nature of the temperatures. The overnight low is projected to be around 54 degrees which is well above the normal high for this time of year.

Some of the storms late at night could reach severe limits based on the potential for damaging winds. That’s why a portion of the area has been preliminarily listed in the Marginal Risk for severe storms. This is the lowest risk category but things could be raised or lowered based on future weather models.

Severe storm risk for Friday through 7am Saturday morning

With even more storms possible over Saturday look for more updates on the risk of flooding as well as the chance for severe storms on Saturday.

WOWK 13 News

