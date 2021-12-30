ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Riverside fire extinguished; under investigation

By Gage Teunissen
 6 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Crews were called to 1617 Whitcher Avenue where they did see a fire in the basement of the residency.

Crews say the fire was extinguished quickly.

There was one occupant and two animals, a cat and a lizard, in the residence. All got out of the home safely.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury from the fire.

There is currently no word on whether or not the building will be red-tagged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews are on the scene of a fire in the Riverside area of Sioux City.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a report of a fire just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night at the 1600 block of Whitcher Avenue.

This is a developing situation. KCAU has a crew on the scene and will update as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

