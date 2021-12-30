Riverside fire extinguished; under investigation
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Crews were called to 1617 Whitcher Avenue where they did see a fire in the basement of the residency.
Crews say the fire was extinguished quickly.
There was one occupant and two animals, a cat and a lizard, in the residence. All got out of the home safely.
A firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury from the fire.
There is currently no word on whether or not the building will be red-tagged.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Crews are on the scene of a fire in the Riverside area of Sioux City.
Sioux City Fire Rescue received a report of a fire just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night at the 1600 block of Whitcher Avenue.
This is a developing situation. KCAU has a crew on the scene and will update as we learn more.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0