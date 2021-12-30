Colorado Springs Utilities program recycles wire to lower costs

Colorado Springs Utilities is helping to lower prices with a program that helps at-risk youth and adults with developmental disabilities learn new job skills.

Colorado Springs Utilities partners with "Community Intersections" for the program.

The program trains participants to remove insulation from the wire and sort it into smaller pieces. The wire is then sold to metal recyclers, and the money goes back to CSU's budget.

"Community Intersections employees get to be employed and earn a living and, and be, you know, content in their work. They learn work skills," said Alan Freier from Community Intersections

The partnership has lasted for 30 years, and CSU estimates that millions of dollars have been returned to rate-payers during that time.

"Hundreds of thousands of pounds of copper and aluminum and 100,000 pounds of brass as well. So it averages out between $200 and $300-thousand worth of revenue," said

CSU Supply Chain Operations Supervisor Todd Thompson.

_____

