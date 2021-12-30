ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kuznetsov scores late goal, Capitals beat Predators 5-3

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a late short-handed goal in his return from an 18-day absence to put the Washington Capitals...

localnews8.com

Connecticut Post

Nico Hischier scores in overtime, Devils beat Capitals 4-3

Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Tied atop NHL, Capitals get players back from virus protocol

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals have almost their entire lineup out of NHL COVID-19 protocol after missing players off and on for the past few weeks. Defenseman Martin Fehervary and goaltender Vitek Vanecek skated Tuesday and appear on track to be back for Washington’s next game Friday at the St. Louis Blues. The Dallas Stars are also getting healthier after removing captain Jamie Benn from the protocol list. Toronto’s Auston Matthews remains unavailable. San Jose captain Logan Couture, Boston winger Jake DeBrusk and Buffalo forwards Anders Bjork, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch all are new additions to league virus protocol.
NHL
Middletown Press

Pastrnak scores tiebreaker in 3rd, Bruins beat Devils 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:49 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Tuesday night. Curtis Lazar had a goal and an assist, Oskar Steen scored his first career goal and the Bruins won their third straight since returning to the ice after they had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Lightning beat Blue Jackets 7-2 to stop 3-game slide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ondrej Palat had two goals and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning trounced the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 to break a three-game losing streak. Brayden Point added a goal and two assists for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who scored three power-play goals. Corey Perry and Patrick Maroon each had a goal and an assist, Anthony Cirelli contributed two assists, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Alex Killorn also scored. Gus Nyquist provided a goal and an assist for an illness-ravaged Columbus team, which dropped its fourth in a row against the Lightning. Dean Kukan also scored for the Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots in his 17th win, tying Frederik Andersen of Carolina for the NHL lead.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, and the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Makar skated into the left circle, spun away from Chicago center Kirby Dach and then drove to the net. The defenseman beat Marc-Andre Fleury on the stick side for his 14th goal. Colorado forward Logan O’Connor and Chicago captain Jonathan Toews each had a shot go off a post in overtime before Makar’s game-winner.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Suter, Bertuzzi help Detroit make short work of Sharks 6-2

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter each scored twice, including short-handed goals on the same penalty, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2. Dylan Larkin and Robby Fabbri also scored for Detroit. Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves for the Red Wings. Jasper Weatherby and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks. James Reimer stopped 20 of 24 shots before being replaced by Adin Hill (five saves) at the start of the third period.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Panthers win 4th consecutive game, roll past Flames 6-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a season-high 47 shots and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to four games by topping the Calgary Flames 6-2. Joe Thornton got a history-making go-ahead goal late in the first period for Florida, which improved to 18-3-0 on home ice. Anthony Duclair, Ryan Lomberg and Lucas Carlsson also scored for Florida, and Brandon Montour had the second three-assist game of his career. Johnny Gaudreau got his 14th goal of the season for Calgary and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Jets beat Coyotes 3-1, extend winning streak to three games

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots and the Winnipeg Jets won their third straight game, beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 Tuesday night. Evgeny Svechnikov, Pierre Luc-Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets. Ehlers scored into an empty net with 45 seconds remaining. Shayne Gostisbehere stole the puck at the blue line and scored unassisted to get Arizona on the board at 6:41 of the third. The Coyotes fell to 2-11-1 at home this season. Arizona has the worst record in the NHL at 6-22-3. Arizona’ played for the first time since Dec. 28. The Jets were coming off a 5-4 overtime win at Las Vegas on Sunday.
NHL
Ledger-Enquirer

Predators beat Vegas 3-2, move into 1st in Central Division

Filip Forsberg scored twice, Juuse Saros made 41 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday night. Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which extended its current run to 9-1-1. The victory moved the Predators past St. Louis into first place in the Central Division with 44 points.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Terry gets 1st NHL hat trick as Ducks defeat Flyers 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his first NHL hat trick and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1. The right wing is third in the league with 21 goals, including 11 that have either tied the game or given the Ducks a lead. He had a pair of goals in the first period and completed the first hat trick of his five-year career on an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining. Sonny Milano also scored and Jamie Drysdale had two assists for Anaheim, which snapped a two-game skid. John Gibson stopped 28 shots. Cam Atkinson scored Philadelphia’s goal and Carter Hart made 29 saves.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Young scores NBA season-best 56 points; Blazers beat Hawks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had a career-high 43 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame an NBA season-best 56 points by Atlanta’s Trae Young, snapping a four-game losing streak in a 136-131 win over the Hawks. Young shot 17 for 26 from the field, 7 for 12 from 3-point distance and 15 for 15 from the line for his career-high scoring total, and added 14 assists. His 56-point game eclipsed Kevin Durant’s 51-point performance for the Nets at Detroit on Dec. 12.
NBA

