Pittsburgh, PA

Baristas say worker fired from Pittsburgh-area chain after publicly announcing union

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vCgs_0dYnt5zs00

PITTSBURGH — A group of baristas at a Pittsburgh-area coffee chain claim the company fired a worker after the group publicly announced its intent to form a union.

Several Coffee Tree baristas outlined their desire to form a union in videos posted online. A day later, Liam Tinker said he was let go.

The group has now filed an unfair labor practices charge against the chain.

“This is not because we hate the community who shops there or our customers. We love our jobs. We love our community. We just want to be recognized for all the hard work we put on,” Madisyn Emley said.

State and local legislators, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey, have publicly voiced their support for the workers.

Channel 11 reached out to management for Coffee Tree Roasters for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Comments / 7

TedGarrity
6d ago

they should be fired ,it's not your business ,you didn't start up the business. Who are you ,to think thats ok to do .

Reply(2)
3
 

Pittsburgh, PA
