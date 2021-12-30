Microsoft Teams update minimizes the opportunity for miscommunication

Earlier today, Microsoft announced that we entered into an agreement to acquire Xandr from AT&T. Xandr and Microsoft have been working together for over 10 years on global digital media solutions for advertisers. The combination of Xandr’s world-class advertising solutions augmented with Microsoft’s audience understanding and technology will enable greater opportunity to reach consumers on the open web with a full funnel offering, including a leading video and connected TV (CTV) solution, in a compliant and safe manner. Given the rapidly changing digital media ecosystem, our collective assets will be a powerful offset against the exposures of cookie deprecation and make this the ideal time to bring together our platforms to empower the open web. Together, we will help to accelerate Microsoft’s digital advertising and retail media solutions and make Microsoft a media partner of choice.
