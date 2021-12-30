ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Swim Coach Workout #619

By Dan Dingman
swimswam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily... SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety...

swimswam.com

boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
pbfingers.com

Week of Workouts: December 2021

December is nearly over and I didn’t want to miss out on sharing a week of workouts this month. Sometimes my workouts are less consistent during holiday breaks and since I can see myself opting out of workouts a little more than usual over the next two weeks, I figured I should document last week’s workouts on the blog while I’m still in a more regular routine.
myfitnesspal.com

Workout Routine - Opinions wanted

I posted in the Fitness and Exercise category, but am re-posting here as was suggested by another user. I didn't really get any responses and would really like some feedback. I am trying to put together a workout routine. I have a Gold's Gym Home Gym and a set of resistance cables. Below is a picture of the list of exercises I have come up with. Should I add/replace/take out any. Please don't pay attention the sets/reps that I have written in. If you have sets/reps recommendations, that would be great, too.
DigitalIntelligence

Enjoyable and Easy Workouts

Exercise is not just for the body. Fitness is also essential for the brain. Every cell in our organs, including the heart and brain, need movement to survive and thrive. Workouts affect us at the genetic level.
fitnessista.com

HIIT Treadmill Workout For Beginners

Sharing a HIIT treadmill workout that’s perfect for my beginner friends out there!. Hi friends! I hope you’re having a wonderful morning. Today, I’m chatting about treadmill workouts since it’s getting chilly out there and many of us are taking our workouts indoors. While I can get very bored on the treadmill just slogging along, I LOVE treadmill workouts designed with a purpose. A treadmill is an awesome way to get in an effective cardio workout and exercise indoors, and HIIT treadmill workouts can help break up the monotony of a steady-paced run.
verywellfit.com

Best HIIT Workout Apps

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout apps are packed full of exercises, programs, and customizable routines that offer an excellent introduction to this calorie-burning, efficient style of training. The workouts alternate high-intensity work periods with lower-intensity rest periods. The work-to-rest ratio varies and depends on the training goals. The best HIIT...
runningmagazine.ca

Try this lactate-clearance workout

One of the things that sets the world’s best runners apart from the rest is their ability to quickly and efficiently clear lactate from their blood while they’re running. This makes them more efficient at processing energy and helps them to run faster. Even if you’re not an elite, you can still teach your body to clear lactate faster through training, and this 400m workout will help you do exactly that.
sflcn.com

5 Cardio Workout Ideas

When it comes to working out, one of the most popular forms of exercise that you can do is cardio. The idea of cardio workouts is that they will raise your heart rate and get your blood pumping around your body. This will in turn help you to burn calories and fat from across your entire body and help to strengthen your heart too.
Southlake Style

New Year, Same Workout

Last year, half of U.S. adults said exercising more was their New Year’s resolution for 2021, according to a YouGovAmerica survey. Thanks to the pandemic, a lot of that exercising took place in garages, guest rooms and neighborhood sidewalks. Many are ready to venture away from home, give the Peloton a break and embrace their gym-going routine.
The Independent

How to get started with weightlifting in 2022

Weightlifting has become increasingly popular with people looking to get in shape. Not only can it be a great way to lose weight, it can also build strength and prevent muscle loss as we age.But knowing how to start weightlifting can be intimidating, especially if you haven’t been a regular gym user, or typically enjoy doing other types of exercise, like running.Here a couple of tips to help you start weightlifting this new year:1. Before you startIf you’re completely new to weightlifting, it might be best to book a gym induction to learn about the equipment and how to properly...
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
SELF

A Shoulders Workout to Help Stabilize Those All-Important Joints

A shoulders workout is an important part of any upper-body strength regimen. While lots of people tend to concentrate on biceps and triceps when “arm day” rolls around, the truth is, your shoulders are a key part of the overall strength and movement here. And so a solid upper-body workout should certainly include them.
The Independent

7 best rowing machines for working out at home

You only need to clap eyes on the physiques of the Olympians who are rowing for gold to realise that it’s, undoubtedly, one of the best strength and cardio workouts around.Despite being a low-impact activity, rowing torches calories with minimal risk of injury and there are a number of indoor rowing machines, or ergos, that will allow you to reap all the benefits without having to get your wellies wet. To find them, we jumped on a range of models that relied on magnets, air and water to mirror the resistance of the river on the oars.Technique is paramount in...
Woman's World

This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle and Bigger Arms with the Incline Dumbbell Curl

The Incline Dumbbell Curl is an excellent accessory exercise to help you grow muscle. It is popular and effective, and will bring results when you perform and program it properly into your training. Table of Contents. What Muscles do Incline Dumbbell Curls Work?. Things to Avoid:. Are Incline Dumbbell Curls...
who13.com

Wellness Wednesday: quick workout

Personal Trainer Stacy Mitchell shares four moves to squeeze in a quick workout. You can learn more from her at dailydietitian.com.
inkansascity.com

Winter Weather Workout Wear

You must admit—you never really wanted to go to the gym with everyone and their resolutions on January first anyway, did you? If COVID concerns are keeping you out of the gym and braving the cold for your daily workout, there are stylish and hardworking garments that will keep you toasty as you torch the holiday calories.
