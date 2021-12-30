Daily Swim Coach Workout #619

You only need to clap eyes on the physiques of the Olympians who are rowing for gold to realise that it’s, undoubtedly, one of the best strength and cardio workouts around.Despite being a low-impact activity, rowing torches calories with minimal risk of injury and there are a number of indoor rowing machines, or ergos, that will allow you to reap all the benefits without having to get your wellies wet. To find them, we jumped on a range of models that relied on magnets, air and water to mirror the resistance of the river on the oars.Technique is paramount in...
Comments / 0