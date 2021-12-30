Salem tops Canfield, improves to 10-1
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team defeated Canfield 32-31 Wednesday night.
Watch the above video for highlights from the game.
Salem senior Jenna McClish knocked down two from the charity stripe in the last few seconds to win the Quakers the game.
Rylee Hutton finished with 9 points for the Quakers while Abbie Davidson had 8.
