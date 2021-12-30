ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem tops Canfield, improves to 10-1

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team defeated Canfield 32-31 Wednesday night.

Salem senior Jenna McClish knocked down two from the charity stripe in the last few seconds to win the Quakers the game.

Rylee Hutton finished with 9 points for the Quakers while Abbie Davidson had 8.

With the win, Salem improves to 10-1. Canfield drops to 5-4.

