"Emily in Paris" is back, for better or worse. The Netflix series premiered in late 2020 to the horror of many who expected a lighthearted romp about a charming American working abroad in France for a year. Although the show adopted a cheery tone, its episodic happenings evoked the sort of anxiety this writer most associates with watching Adam Sandler make one questionable decision after another in "Uncut Gems," a protracted heart attack of a film. Marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is not as charming as she is undeservedly audacious, so sure her croissant-fueled perception of French people is authentic and therefore worth upsetting the careful equilibrium of her boutique agency.

