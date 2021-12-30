ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans' Neville Hewitt: Back from COVID list

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Hewitt (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Hewitt...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Covid#American Football
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Is Enjoying Sunday’s Game

It’s been a frustrating day for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense, but they’re still in the game late against the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas is trailing Arizona, 22-14, on Sunday afternoon. Prescott has been off for most of the afternoon against the Cardinals, though he came alive...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Message After Leaving Bucs

Antonio Brown has a two-word message after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver is no longer a member of the Buccaneers after leaving the team during Sunday’s win at MetLife Stadium. Brown, who won a Super...
NFL
The Big Lead

Bill Belichick Delighted By Reporter's Child

Try to think of the last time you saw Bill Belichick smile. Really think hard about this one. Well, we can reset the clock because the New England Patriots head coach had a pure moment of joy on Monday. During his press availability, Belichick was asked a question by NBC...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy